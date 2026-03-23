Winning the pitch: A law firm’s guide to compelling RFP responses

A request for proposal (RFP) is a formal document issued by businesses, government agencies, or organisations seeking legal services. It outlines the scope of work, specific requirements, and evaluation criteria, inviting law firms to submit proposals demonstrating their expertise and value.

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Where do you find RFPs?

Law firms can find RFPs through legal procurement platforms, government websites, corporate legal departments, and industry associations.

Networking, maintaining relationships with procurement officers, and subscribing to RFP alert services can also help firms stay informed about new opportunities.

Steps in the RFP process:

Issuance: A company publishes the RFP, detailing the legal services required.

A company publishes the RFP, detailing the legal services required. Clarification period: Firms can ask questions about the RFP before submission.

Firms can ask questions about the RFP before submission. Proposal submission: Law firms prepare and submit their proposals before the deadline.

Law firms prepare and submit their proposals before the deadline. Evaluation and shortlisting: The company reviews responses, shortlists firms, and may request presentations or interviews.

The company reviews responses, shortlists firms, and may request presentations or interviews. Selection and contracting: The winning firm is chosen, and contract negotiations begin.

Choosing the right RFP to respond to

Not all RFPs are worth pursuing. It's not a matter of the more pitches you send out, the more likely you're going to get the work. Select the RFPs for work that you really want to do and that you excel at.

It takes time to prepare a response to an RFP properly. Invest your time wisely and rather do one brilliant one than send out five mediocre ones.

Law firms should assess:

Relevance to their expertise: Does the request align with the firm’s practice areas?

Does the request align with the firm’s practice areas? Capacity and resources: Can the firm handle the workload within the given timeframe?

Can the firm handle the workload within the given timeframe? Likelihood of success: Does the firm meet the required experience, credentials, and pricing expectations?

By strategically selecting RFPs, law firms can focus on opportunities where they are most competitive and likely to win.

How to make your response stand out

Don’t use a generic document for every RFP. A well-crafted, compelling response can make all the difference. Focus on clarity and customisation to demonstrate real value.

Read the RFP carefully

Start by reviewing the document thoroughly. Ensure you understand exactly what the client is asking for, including the scope of work, submission requirements, and evaluation criteria.

Go beyond the basic requirements and research the client’s business, industry, and legal challenges. Tailor your response to show a clear understanding of their specific needs.

Follow the required structure

Pay close attention to the headings, questions, and order in which information is requested. Use the RFP's terminology and structure so evaluators can easily find the info they need.

Write a strong, customised introduction

Your opening page should immediately show that you fully understand the client’s requirements and can deliver the services they need.

A personalised, well-written introduction can set the tone for the rest of the proposal and persuade the reader to continue. Explain why your firm is the right fit. Highlight shared values, your firm’s expertise in their niche, or anything else that shows why they should choose you.

Tailor your response

While it helps to have your firm information, practice descriptions, and lawyer profiles on file, these should only serve as a starting point. Every response should be customised, showing how your firm’s experience and team align with the client’s specific needs.

Demonstrate your team’s strengths: Introduce key team members who will be handling the work, their qualifications, and related experience to reassure the client of your capabilities.

Introduce key team members who will be handling the work, their qualifications, and related experience to reassure the client of your capabilities. Present relevant experience: Clients want evidence, not just assurances. Showcase past work that directly relates to the client’s requirements. Use case studies, success stories, or measurable results to demonstrate your firm’s expertise.

Clients want evidence, not just assurances. Showcase past work that directly relates to the client’s requirements. Use case studies, success stories, or measurable results to demonstrate your firm’s expertise. Highlight responsiveness: Indicate how your firm will communicate, meet deadlines, and provide ongoing support, reinforcing reliability and client service excellence.

Indicate how your firm will communicate, meet deadlines, and provide ongoing support, reinforcing reliability and client service excellence. Emphasise value, not just cost: While pricing is important, clients want to see the value your firm brings. Highlight efficiencies, innovative approaches, or additional services that add benefit beyond standard legal work.

Present a professional document

A well-structured, easy-to-read document with headings, bullet points, and infographics makes a stronger impression than a dense, text-heavy proposal.

Use clean formatting, consistent branding, and careful proofreading to ensure the final document looks professional and is easy to read.

A well-prepared RFP response demonstrates more than legal expertise. It shows attention to detail, an understanding of the client’s needs, and a commitment to delivering high-quality service.

You only get one chance to make the right impression!

If you don’t have the expertise in-house to put together a top-notch RFP response, get professional help. A well-designed, branded template and professionally written content will go a long way towards getting a positive response.