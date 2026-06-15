The greatest legacy we can leave

As South Africa marks Youth Month and celebrates Father’s Day, it’s a great opportunity to reflect on the people who shaped our lives.

For some, it was a father. For others, perhaps a stepfather, grandfather, uncle, teacher, sports coach, community leader, or manager at work.

We all know that not every young person grows up with the same opportunities, but successful adults can usually point to someone who gave them the right guidance at the right time. A conversation. A lesson. A challenge. A piece of advice that changed the course of their life.

At Capital Legacy, we help South Africans think carefully about what they will leave behind one day. Often, that includes helping protect loved ones through proper estate planning and the drafting of a valid will.

But legacy does not begin when life ends.

Legacy is built every day through the values we live by, the example we set and the impact we have on the people around us.

The future is shaped by what we do today

The choices young people make today can shape the lives they lead tomorrow. The challenge is that many of them are being asked to navigate more and more complex social, financial and emotional pressures without the life experience, guidance and mentorship that previous generations may have had.

South Africa’s youth are growing up in a world overflowing with information, but not a lot of substance. They are constantly bombarded with what ‘success’ looks like, but not empowered to define that for themselves and to figure out how to work towards it. Social media puts achievement front and centre, but failures and setbacks, life lessons, and discipline to reach those milestones are much less visible. This leaves many young people searching for direction. And makes the role of fathers, father figures and mentors more crucial than ever.

Craig Harding, Capital Legacy CEO, believes the influence of a positive role model cannot be overstated.

“Very few successful people got there on their own. Somewhere along the way there was a parent, mentor, teacher, role model who believed in them, who helped them see what’s possible, who helped them make it possible. The greatest legacy we can leave isn’t what we leave to people one day – it’s what we invest in them every day.”

The power of guidance

Youth Month reminds us that the future of SA is being shaped not only in classrooms and boardrooms, but in everyday interactions between different generations.

Whether it’s a parent encouraging a child to aim higher, a teacher taking a keen interest in a learner’s progress, or a manager who sees potential in a young employee, these seemingly small moments can have lasting impacts.

Grant Fietze, head of marketing at Capital Legacy, says adults often underestimate the influence they have.

“One of the greatest gifts we can give the next generation is honest and authentic guidance – real-life lessons from our successes and failures that help them choose better, earlier.”

Mentorship does not always require a formal programme, years of commitment or a fancy title. It can be sparked by simple acts of generosity. A conversation over coffee, an opportunity to job-shadow, a word of encouragement, or an honest discussion about taking responsibility and learning to be resilient.

The most valuable lessons in life do not come from textbooks alone. They are learned by observing people who consistently model behaviours and values like integrity and accountability.

Leaving a legacy

Llewelyn Padiachy, executive manager of Alternative Distribution at Capital Legacy believes character remains one of the most important foundations for long-term success.

“The best advice I ever received was that your name arrives before you do. How you treat people, how you handle responsibility and how you show up when things are difficult all become part of your personal legacy. Young people need to know that character is still one of the strongest currencies they will ever have.”

This resonates strongly in today's world, driven by instant gratification and curated stories of success. We do not need perfect role models, we need authentic ones. People who are willing to share not only their successes, but also be vulnerable and open about their setbacks, mistakes and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.

Craig Baker, executive head of sales and distribution at Capital Legacy, says one of the most important responsibilities of leadership in our country, is helping someone see beyond their current circumstances.

“Many young people simply need someone who believes in them before they fully believe in themselves. Never underestimate what can happen when you encourage someone, open a door for them or help them recognise their own potential. Those moments often have a far greater impact than we realise.”

Investing in people, not possessions

Perhaps the challenge to South African adults is a simple one:

Be present.

Share what you’ve learned.

Create opportunities.

Encourage potential.

Be the mentor you once needed.

Some of the most meaningful legacies are built through conversations, examples and relationships that continue to influence lives far into the future.



