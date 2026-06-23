The invisible innovation in wills and estate administration supporting bereaved families in SA

For many South Africans, a will is still a once-off legal document, drafted, signed and stored away for “one day”, not to be thought of again, if at all.

Estate administration, the process of carrying out wishes contained in the will, is often thought of even less.

However, there is real value in paying attention to will-drafting and estate administration because both impact the lives of your loved ones when you pass away.

Making sure your loved ones are looked after

Capital Legacy specialises in wills and deceased estate administration. However, unlike many others who provide these services, their focus is not only on the admin, but also on making sure your loved ones are looked after if something happens to you.

Deceased estate administration sits at the intersection of law, finance, property, technology and deeply personal family moments.

In our South African social context, estate administration is becoming more complicated: We have many blended and extended families, our digital assets and online accounts are constantly increasing, we own properties, firearms and small businesses – all of which make our deceased estate administration processes more complex. Whereas, next of kin understandably expect fast, transparent service after losing a loved one.

Add to this the alarming statistic that an estimated 70% of South Africans still die without valid wills, and it becomes clear how loved ones left behind can be faced with administrative delays, financial uncertainty and unnecessary stress.

This is why Capital Legacy has been driving evolution within the fiduciary industry.

Since 2012, Capital Legacy has been combining technology, in-house expertise and industry-leading integration to make life a little easier for families navigating the loss of a loved one. Capital Legacy aims to wrap up most deceased estates within a year, whereas durations of between two and five years are not uncommon within the industry.

Beyond digital will-drafting: Everyone’s talking about wills!

In many industries the most valuable innovation takes place in the background and cannot be seen. The wills industry is no different and has moved on in recent years to encompass a lot more than online will-drafting.

However, the real challenge begins after a death, when families are suddenly plunged into paperwork, property transfers, financial and legal jargon, while grieving.

“For us, innovation has never been about adding technology for the sake of it. It’s about understanding what families actually go through after a death, and building systems, processes and support that make that experience less overwhelming,” says Deenisha Nadesan, managing director of Fiduciary Services at Capital Legacy. “Our approach is always that we are wrapping up a life, not an estate.”

Historically, many of these processes happened in silos, with wills drafted by one provider, conveyancing outsourced to another, broken communication between stakeholders, and beneficiaries left with limited visibility of what’s going on.

This caused uncertainty, frustration and delays.

At Capital Legacy, the aim has been to build a fully integrated estate administration journey, including innovations such as:

Secure single-document libraries that centralise critical estate information so that loved ones don’t have to provide the same things repeatedly;



Milestone tracking that keeps families informed of how their loved one’s estate is progressing;



Automated hazard warnings for early identification of potential administrative roadblocks in the estate so these can be addressed proactively; and



Consolidated systems that provide a single view for the different roleplayers in the estate administration process to work from.

Direct implications for your loved ones

Bereaved families don’t see the systems that operate behind the scenes, but they do experience the benefits during an emotionally difficult time:

Fewer delays



Clearer communication



Improved coordination



Less administrative stress

Removing common pain points for families

Some of the most meaningful innovation in estate administration has been aimed at removing practical pain points families face after a death.

Transferring a property out of a deceased estate can be a complicated process and is one of the most common reasons for delays during estate administration. This can cause uncertainty for surviving spouses, children and dependants at a time when they are already faced with huge adjustments and life changes.

By working with in-house conveyancing partners, Capital Legacy has been able to streamline this crucial part of the estate administration process.

Other innovations are focused on proactively reducing risk.

Internal quality-control systems, intelligent workflow allocation and automated checks enable early identification of missing information, potential complications and process gaps, reducing unnecessary delays throughout the estate journey.

A big focus on regular, individualised (as opposed to automated) beneficiary communication also contributes to keeping families informed. Knowing what is happening and what comes next provides comfort and peace of mind.

The future of estate administration

The future of wills and estates will belong to businesses capable of combining:

Technology



Human expertise



Operational excellence



Genuine empathy

For Capital Legacy, innovation is never about replacing the human element. It is about using technology to strengthen the human experience during life’s most difficult moments. The responsible use of AI can support the future of estate administration by reducing delays, early identification of risks and creating smoother, more transparent experiences for the bereaved.

“AI and intelligent systems can help us, but empathy, trust and human guidance will always be at the heart of what we do. It’s about combining technology with deeply human support,” adds Nadesan.

When it comes to wills and deceased estates, the best innovations work quietly in the background to make the loss of a loved one just a little easier.



