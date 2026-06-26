Woolworths reshapes leadership structure to accelerate growth under new Group CEO

Woolworths Holdings has unveiled a significant overhaul of its executive leadership structure under newly appointed Group CEO Sam Ngumeni, introducing a new operating model designed to simplify decision-making, improve accountability and accelerate business performance.

Woolworths Holdings Group CEO Sam Ngumeni. Image supplied

Effective from 1 July 2026, the restructuring marks Ngumeni's first major organisational change since taking over the reins of the retail group and signals a strategic shift towards a more agile, execution-focused business.

The changes follow a review of the group's operating model, which concluded that the organisation's structure had not kept pace with its long-term growth ambitions.

A simpler, faster operating model

At the heart of the new structure is a move to decentralise accountability by placing greater decision-making authority closer to the divisions responsible for delivering results.

According to Ngumeni, the revised organisational design is intended to eliminate ambiguity, improve execution and enable the business to respond more quickly to changing market conditions.

"The new organisational design brings accountability closer to where value is created and equips the Group with the right people in the right roles," says Ngumeni.

"I have full confidence in my executive leadership team and will rely on each of them to fulfil our ambition and move us forward as an organisation."

The restructuring also reflects broader shifts taking place across the global retail sector, where businesses are simplifying organisational structures to improve speed, customer responsiveness and operational efficiency.

Leadership changes across key business divisions

As part of the leadership renewal, Woolworths has announced several key executive appointments.

Chan Pillay, previously commercial director for Food, has been promoted to CEO of Woolworths Food, taking responsibility for one of the Group's strongest-performing businesses.

The Fashion, Beauty and Home (FBH) division will be led by Manie Maritz, currently CEO of Woolworths Ventures, who has agreed to postpone his planned retirement to oversee the business during the transition period.

Meanwhile, Bradley Nitsckie has been appointed to the newly created role of chief operating officer, consolidating responsibility for supply chain, logistics, retail operations, stores, real estate development and Woolworths' Rest of Africa operations under a single executive.

The appointment reflects the growing importance of integrated operations in supporting omnichannel retail and improving operational efficiency.

Digital transformation takes centre stage

Technology has also received greater prominence within the Group's new structure.

The existing IT Services division will evolve into a consolidated Digital and Technology division, bringing together information technology, online retail, data and analytics, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Christie Koorts, previously chief information and technology officer, has been appointed chief digital and technology officer and will lead the expanded portfolio.

The move underscores Woolworths' continued investment in digital capabilities as retailers increasingly compete on customer experience, personalisation and operational technology.

Marketing expands beyond brand

Recognising the strategic importance of customer engagement, Woolworths has also created a new chief marketing officer position.

The expanded portfolio now incorporates sustainability and loyalty programmes alongside traditional marketing functions.

Simphiwe Pato, previously director of brand and marketing, has been appointed interim chief marketing officer.

The integration reflects the growing role that sustainability, customer loyalty and brand purpose play in driving long-term retail growth.

Woolworths Ventures integrated into the core business

The restructuring also marks the conclusion of Woolworths Ventures as a standalone innovation business.

Having fulfilled its incubation mandate, the division's businesses will now be integrated into the group's operating divisions.

WEdit will become part of the Fashion, Beauty and Home business, while WCellar will move into the Food division.

Absolute Pets will continue operating independently under its existing board structure.

Food Services, including WCafé and Now Now, will move into the strategy portfolio, with Chris Brikkels appointed WHL director of strategy.

The integration reflects Woolworths' intention to embed innovation directly within its core businesses rather than maintaining a separate incubation structure.

Executive departures

The restructuring also includes the departure of two senior executives.

Spencer Sonn, chief customer officer, and Nuholt Huisamen, CEO of Fashion, Beauty and Home, will leave the business as part of the organisational changes.

Woolworths thanked both executives for their contributions and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Continuity across key functions

While several divisions have been restructured, leadership remains unchanged across a number of core functions.

Chief financial officer Zaid Manjra will continue leading finance; Melanie Naidu remains group people director, while Chantel Reddiar retains responsibility for governance, risk, legal, compliance, Corporate Affairs and communications.

Country Road Group will continue to be led by CEO Steven Cook.

Positioning for long-term growth

The latest organisational changes represent one of the most significant leadership restructures undertaken by Woolworths in recent years.

By simplifying reporting lines, consolidating operational functions and strengthening leadership across food, fashion, technology and marketing, the retailer is seeking to build a more responsive organisation capable of navigating an increasingly competitive retail environment.

With accountability moving closer to frontline operations and digital capabilities playing a more central role, Woolworths believes the new structure will improve execution, eliminate duplication and create stronger trading momentum across the Group.

As the retailer enters its next phase under Ngumeni's leadership, the focus is clear: build a simpler organisation, empower decision-makers and create the operational agility needed to drive sustainable long-term growth.