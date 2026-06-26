Restaurants feel the pressure as SA's food and beverage income declines in April

South Africa's food and beverage industry experienced a difficult start to the second quarter of 2026, with real income declining year-on-year as restaurants and coffee shops continued to face subdued consumer spending.

According to the latest food and beverages findings from StatsSA, measured in constant 2019 prices, industry income fell by 2.1% in April 2026 compared with the same month a year earlier, highlighting the ongoing pressure on hospitality businesses despite signs of resilience elsewhere in the retail economy.

Monthly performance weakens

On a month-to-month basis, the outlook also softened.

Seasonally adjusted food and beverage income declined by 3.0% in April compared with March 2026, following a modest 0.6% increase in March and a 1.6% decline in February.

The figures suggest that while businesses experienced a brief recovery in March, momentum proved difficult to sustain as consumers continued to exercise caution amid ongoing economic uncertainty and cost-of-living pressures.

Fast-food outlets provide a bright spot

Despite the weaker monthly performance, the industry recorded modest growth over the longer term.

Food and beverage income increased by 1.3% in the three months ended April 2026 compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

The strongest contributor to this growth was the takeaway and fast-food segment, which expanded by 2.2%, contributing 0.9 percentage points to the overall increase.

The continued resilience of takeaway and quick-service restaurants reflects changing consumer behaviour, with many households opting for affordable convenience rather than full-service dining experiences.

The trend also highlights the growing importance of value-driven offerings as consumers seek to balance discretionary spending with rising household expenses.

Restaurants and coffee shops under pressure

While takeaway outlets continued to perform relatively well, traditional sit-down restaurants and coffee shops faced more difficult trading conditions.

Seasonally adjusted food and beverage income declined by 1.4% during the three months ended April 2026 compared with the previous three-month period.

Restaurants and coffee shops were the largest contributors to the decline, recording a 2.2% contraction, which reduced overall industry performance by 1.0 percentage point.

The results suggest consumers remain selective about discretionary spending, with dining out continuing to be one of the categories most affected by tighter household budgets.

Consumer spending patterns continue to shift

The latest figures reinforce broader trends emerging across South Africa's consumer economy.

Although retail sales have shown signs of gradual improvement in recent months, many consumers remain under financial pressure, prompting shifts towards value-oriented purchasing decisions.

For the food service industry, this has translated into stronger demand for takeaway meals and quick-service formats, while higher-cost dining experiences continue to face subdued demand.

Businesses are increasingly responding through promotional pricing, value meals, loyalty programmes and operational efficiencies aimed at maintaining customer traffic in a competitive market.

Outlook remains cautiously optimistic

While April's decline illustrates the ongoing challenges facing the hospitality sector, the positive three-month growth suggests underlying demand has not disappeared entirely.

As inflation gradually eases and consumer confidence shows tentative signs of improvement, operators will be hoping that discretionary spending begins to recover during the remainder of the year.

For now, however, South Africa's food and beverage sector remains characterised by cautious consumers, uneven performance across business formats and a continued preference for affordable, convenient dining options.