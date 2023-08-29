Adidas reveals exclusive collab with Siya Kolisi

Adidas has announced a design partnership with esteemed athlete and South African Rugby captain, Siya Kolisi, in anticipation of his country's world champion title defence. The unveiling of the 10-year anniversary RS15 boot marks a momentous occasion, celebrating Siya Kolisi's remarkable decade of professional sporting excellence in adidas footwear. This collaborative masterpiece not only commemorates his illustrious journey but also pays a heartfelt homage to his roots.

Image supplied

The RS15 is a versatile boot with a new lightweight frame and speed-focused performance innovations. This revolutionary design caters to a diverse range of positions on the rugby field, catering to the demands of players aiming to maximise their speed and agility – from the dynamic flanker to the resolute fullback.

Speaking about the collaboration, Kolisi expressed his excitement, saying, “I have played in adidas all of my life. I now want to share this incredible moment with all of you. The adidas x Siya Kolisi collaboration is the creation of a remarkable boot. The design is inspired by my journey, however, it goes beyond just representing me - it symbolises hope for children from the same background as mine. It serves as a reminder that regardless of the challenges we face, Impossible is Nothing.”

When asked about the inspiration behind the boot, Kolisi elaborated, “The phrase 'I Love Zwide' is penned in my handwriting on the back tab, while the intricate map of the township I proudly call home is integrated into the boot's overall print. The diverse colors woven into the design hold special meanings: green and gold pay homage to the African Bombers, blue represents my high school, Grey PE, red and black symbolise the Mighty Elephants and Sharks respectively, blue stands for the Stormers (where I made my Super Rugby debut), and the touch of pink commemorates the Mothers Day jersey adidas crafted (in 2015), featuring my mother's name – a jersey I had the honour of wearing on the field."

Siya Kolisi's legacy has been imprinted in every stitch of the adizero RS15 anniversary boot with design features that include:

An upper with a vibrant vignette of colours representing the clubs Kolisi has represented in his career thus far and, thus, the rainbow nation he captains.



A map of Zwide overlayed across the upper celebrating where Kolisi grew up



A dot indicating the exact placement of Kolisi’s childhood home on the map



An I ‘heart’ Zwide heel tab detail paying homage to his roots

The adizero RS15 boot showcases a fusion of cutting-edge technology and Kolisi's personal narrative, making it a fitting tribute to his extraordinary legacy. As teams around the world gear up for the right to be crowned world champions, the adizero RS15 stands as a testament to adidas' commitment to innovation and excellence.

As part of the anniversary pack, a collection of four graphic tee designs will debut alongside the boot, marking a vibrant celebration of this collaboration. These designs reverently honour Kolisi's remarkable journey, showcasing his rich history, and will be offered in both adult and children's sizes.