Bos Ice Tea launches limited edition can with rugby icon, Siya Kolisi

Bos, the popular rooibos brand best known for its colourful cans of ice tea, has partnered with South African rugby icon Siya Kolisi, his wife Rachel Kolisi and the Kolisi Foundation, launching Siya Kolisi's Limited Edition Bos can to celebrate all things wonderful about our country. For each Limited Edition can sold, BOS is donating 5% of the turnover to the Kolisi Foundation.

Image supplied

The bold beadwork design of the limited edition can draws inspiration from Siya Kolisi’s Xhosa heritage. The campaign drives the message that we are all brewed for greatness, with themes such as finding joy and connection, looking at people as individual works of art, and exploring how we can each make a difference.

Kolisi says it’s very special for him to launch this can with traditional patterning from his culture: “It's not just a can. It's a can that will open so many doors, it will open so many opportunities in every community that we operate in. The support generated by this can could be supporting a woman; it could be getting a warm meal for a child. Those are things that I struggled with when I was young, and this will be making little Siya’s life a bit better.”

The Kolisi Foundation was founded by Siya and Rachel Kolisi in 2020 with a vision to change the stories of inequality. They believe that every small act of change matters, and that by “remembering the one, one by one,” we will impact the nation.

Rachel Kolisi is CEO of the Kolisi Foundation, and says: “What's great about this collaboration between BOS, the Kolisi Foundation, Siya and myself, is that there is such a value alignment for us. Firstly, the fact that it is a proudly South African product that has gone global, but also that as a brand they've chosen to go beyond making sales and to give back to South Africa through the Kolisi Foundation.”

Will Battersby, CEO of Bos Ice Tea, says the campaign is the culmination of Bos’s growth journey: “To partner with the Kolisi family and its foundation is a privilege, as they are uniquely South African, just like our rooibos tea. Siya has impacted the nation as a sporting icon and inspirational person, and Siya and Rachel are both making a significant difference in our vulnerable communities through their foundation.

With France being our biggest international market and the Kolisi family moving there this year, we felt it fitting for BOS to shout to the rooftops about what we as a country have to offer, introducing Siya Kolisi’s Limited Edition design in Europe and in South Africa, sharing rooibos with the world while making a difference in the communities at home.”