9 Tips on establishing a PR presence in the UK and SA

From a Public Relations (PR) perspective, technology has opened the world up to companies. Prior to this, it would be a significant undertaking for a company to establish a presence or operate in another country.

Source: © 123rf 123rf Lola Sinclair Lazarus, Managing Member Bullion PR and Communication gives nine tips on establishing a PR presence in the UK and SA

However, with the internet, a company in South Africa can establish a presence in the UK or US through a PR campaign. But is this effective?

Bullion PR & Communication firmly believes that first-hand knowledge of the market you are expanding into is invaluable, especially if you are expanding from a developed market into a developing one.

While there are similarities between PR agencies in South Africa and the UK, differences in market size, cultural nuances, industry specialisation, and regional considerations make for distinct PR landscapes in each country.

PR agencies must tailor their approaches to the unique characteristics of their respective markets.

Many international PR agencies claim they have proficiencies in expanding into developing markets. Yet, very few of these companies have a physical presence in the country they claim to have proficiencies in.

9 tips on establishing a PR presence in another country