Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Blue Sky PublicationsMembrana MediaOliverOgilvy South AfricaJuta and CompanyBroad MediaBluegrass DigitalArora OnlineDelta Victor BravoeatbigfishJacaranda FMPrimedia BroadcastingSo InteractiveDMASALevergyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

PR & Communications News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


A golden opportunity for African professionals to set prices to reflect their value

16 Aug 2023
African PR practitioners have the golden opportunity to establish prices that accurately reflect the value they provide and so avoid the mistakes of slightly older markets, such as the US and UK.
Source: © 123rf African PR practitioners have the golden opportunity to avoid the mistakes of slightly older markets
Source: © 123rf 123rf African PR practitioners have the golden opportunity to avoid the mistakes of slightly older markets

This is according to the late Francis Ingham, former director general, Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) and chief executive, ICCO.

"If we are honest, the perennial problem of the UK and the US industries is that when they were first established, they understandably undervalued themselves. Having set an initial price point, it is difficult to shift it upwards. As global inflation bites, this will pose a problem for us all, and for this reason, I urge our African colleagues not to underestimate the value they bring and bill accordingly."

Image Supplied. The front cover of the first Africa PR & Communicaitons Report
PR and communications industry: A pivotal role in restoring the continent's reputation

3 Jul 2023

Income stats for the Continent

One of the areas examined by the first-ever African PR and Communications Report (APCR) was income statistics for PR practitioners on the African continent.

Launched by BHM Research & Intelligence (BR&I) on Monday, July 3, 2023, the report comprises verified data, facts and insights into the current state of the PR industry in Africa from over 500 industry practitioners across 29 countries in North, Southern, East, Central and West Africa.

The report found that South African public relations (PR) practitioners are the highest-paid PR professionals on the African continent. While 12% of South African PR practitioners earn less than $1,000 monthly,40% earn a monthly salary exceeding $10,000.

In Nigeria, 65.9% earn less than $1,000 monthly, while 11.5% enjoy salaries of $10,000 and above.

In Ghana, the majority of PR practitioners, specifically 69.2%, earn less than $1,000 monthly, while a mere three percent receive salaries exceeding $10,000.

Kenya follows a similar pattern, with 65% of PR practitioners earning less than $1,000 monthly and 6.2% earning $10,000 or more.

While South Africa leads in Africa, the average remuneration pales in comparison to countries outside the continent.

Source © Matthias Ziegler Poor evaluation and measurement are one of the biggest threats to the African public relations (PR) and communications industry
Lack of evaluation methods and measurement a threat to African PR industry

By 17 May 2023

SA vs other countries

The average salary for a PR And communications manager in South Africa is $26,716 per year while the average salary for a PR practitioner in the US is $63,000 per year.

In London, UK the average salary is $44,000 per year, and in Canada, it is $66,000, with entry-level positions attracting up to $49,000 per year.

Operating without proper certification or regulation

A major issue with PR in Africa, the APCR reveals, is that many industry professionals are operating without proper certification or regulation which not only creates difficulty in estimating the industry size and revenue but also causes a distortion in industry-standard prices.

“A major issue that the industry is facing is trying to compete with charlatans (unqualified lowball competitors who distort prices) while still maintaining a standard of professionalism,” says the report.

#WPRD2023: Key findings from Africa's first PR and communications report
#WPRD2023: Key findings from Africa's first PR and communications report

By 12 Jul 2023

As the PR industry in Africa continues to evolve and global firms continue establishing their presence on the continent, there is the need to properly harness the prospects of the PR industry to not only create lucrative financial opportunities but also the chance to make a substantial impact on businesses.

The deputy managing director of Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants, Mary Gearing, says, “With the industry on the brink of a new chapter, we can no longer win at the expense of others. If we don’t review, tweak or reinvent the way we work and the solutions we put forward, we will be left behind or cancelled.”

“The BHM Research Intelligence team has put together worthy material as a global reference to how we do PR in Africa over the next few years and the plethora of opportunities available.

“It will optimistically serve as a spring in our steps to building an environment that is beneficial to all — PR practitioners, stakeholders, clients, investors and more importantly, the African people,” says Ayeni Adekunle, BHM founder and Africa PR & communications report committee chair.

NextOptions
Read more: communications, Public relations, Francis Ingham, PRCA, PR in Africa, public relations in Africa, Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants, PR, Public Relations and Communications Association

Related

Source: © 123rf The public relations sector evolved, and so the role of PR professionals has undergone a profound transformation
Magna Carta PR experts view the future of PR7 Aug 2023
Source: BCW Africa The Presidential Awards saw Bridget von Holdt awarded Gold for Outstanding Legacy of Achievement at the Prism Awards 2023
All the 2023 Prism Awards winners1 Aug 2023
Image supplied. Recently promoted to MD of the Duma Collective, Lindiwe Maduna, says she stumbled into the creative communications industry
#Newsmaker: Lindiwe Maduna, MD of Duma Collective26 Jul 2023
Image supplied. Oscar Tshifure has been appointed president-elect of the Public Relations Institute of South Africa (Prisa)
Razor PR's Oscar Tshifure: Prisa president-elect24 Jul 2023
Source: © 123rf Industry-specific PR agencies can be game changers for industries such as tech, ICT, and pharmaceuticals
Industry-specific PR agencies can be game changers19 Jul 2023
Lebina Ditha, senior associate at Weber Shandwick. Source: Supplied.
#WPRD2023: Weber Shandwick's Lebina Ditha is one to watch18 Jul 2023
#WPRD2023: A PR practitioner's perspective on the industry
#WPRD2023: A PR practitioner's perspective on the industry18 Jul 2023
Image supplied. Health workers conduct Hepatitis test during the celebration of World Hepatitis Day at Remera health centre
#WPRD2023: Rwanda harnesses PR in the fight against NCD17 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz