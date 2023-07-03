PR and communications industry: A pivotal role in restoring the continent's reputation

Image Supplied. The front cover of the first Africa PR & Communicaitons Report

Launched by BHM Research and Intelligence (BR&I) the Report is a comprehensive exposition on PR and communications practice and its role in fostering sustainable development on the continent.

The APCR — a first-ever of its kind in Africa — represents an exclusive primer to understand the challenges and opportunities new realities present to practitioners, stakeholders and investors within Africa's PR & Communications industry, and actionable approaches required to maximise the continent's widely documented growth potential using real data and professional insights.

A critical time for Africa

Africa has been widely tipped for global dominance.

The continent boasted six of the top 10 fastest-growing economies in the world until Covid-19 pandemic disrupted economic growth rates globally.

Yet, foreign direct investment is rebounding, rising from $40bn in 2020 to $47bn in 2021, and $83bn in 2022.

And as a sign of its people strengths, projections indicate the continent would boast the largest workforce globally by 2040, a realisation that would significantly impact the pace of its economic growth.

With an expected GDP of $5.6tn in four years and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement predicted to lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty upon full implementation, it is a critical time to lay the groundwork for the continent's sustainable development.

The pivotal role of PR

The 2023 APCR is rich with verified facts, statistics, and analysis of the multidimensional aspects of PR practice in Africa, including new and peculiar challenges, skill levels, digital technology tools, inclusivity and compensation, stakeholders and government interventions.

These insights will provide requisite guidance for building new practice models for practitioners to excel in their fields, deliver value to stakeholders, and build trust with the African people.

Immortalise the art of PR in Africa

"The time has come to immortalise the art of PR in Africa, harnessing the wealth of resources and opportunities at our disposal, while taking advantage of information, data, and expert insights to unleash our extraordinary professional prowess,” says Moliehi Molekoa, an adviser on the APCR Committee and the managing director of Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants, a pan-African reputation management consultancy.

Molekoa adds: “With Africa's resounding pursuit of growth and the bestowed recognition upon it, the APCR not only elevates the skill level and practice within the industry, but also propels us into a position of influence, fortifying the continent's reputation and ultimately ushering prosperity for the African people."

Femi Falodun, executive director, BHM, and APCR Committee Adviser, says "Africa is currently witnessing unprecedented global interest in its cultural, social, technological, and economic activities.

“This brings up a great opportunity and challenge for communicators and 'image-makers' on the continent to deliver impactful work that will shape the way Africa is perceived, received and consumed around the world.”

He adds: "The APCR serves as a first of its kind source of credible local data and insights to aid strategic planning for marketing and communications industry stakeholders within and outside Africa.

No better time for PR professionals

Ayeni Adekunle, BHM Founder and APCR committee chair says they are pleased to create yet another world-class funnel for the growth of PR and communications practice, this time in Africa.

“With interesting happenings across various sectors, there is not a better time for PR professionals to proudly wear the badge and understand our role in helping to drive the continent to a place we can all be proud of," says Adekunle.

He adds, "This is the first step in rallying all practitioners and stakeholders on the continent to understand what is possible and actions to embark upon, but we must first acknowledge that no significant influence can be achieved without key data and information.

“We are enthused about the new insights provided in the APCR and how they'll shape PR and communication practice in Africa as we know it, for the benefit of the continent and its one-billion-strong people.

Eniola Harrison, co-founder Africa PR & Communications Week and APCR committee adviser, says "It is an important time for the PR & communication industry to play a role in driving Africa towards sustainable growth, as the continent continues to evolve and present new opportunities.

“We are delighted that the APCR provides us with enough data and insights into what the future of PR practice will look like and how we can navigate the challenges that can hinder our efforts.

“The journey to elevate industry practice and bolster Africa's burgeoning industrialism for the betterment of its people starts now and we must all stay committed."

The Report compilation

The Africa PR and Communications report is compiled by BHM Research Intelligence (BR&I) in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR), CIPR International, Association of Advertising Agencies Of Nigeria (AAAN), Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), Africa Communications Week (ACW), International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), Women In PR Ghana (WIPRG), Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants, Wadds Inc.

A division of Black House Media (BHM) BR&I has produced all the editions of the Nigeria PR Report since its inception.

The list of partner associations also include African Public Relations Association (APRA), Associaçã de Profissionais de Relaçoes Públicas de Moçambique (APRPM), Global Mind Consulting, Nigerian Women in PR, Uganda Marketers Society, Rwanda Communications Network, Uganda Advertising Association, Central University Ghana, BHM UK, BHM, ID Africa and Plaqad.Inc.

