AfricaMonth: Creative Africa - Exploring the PR potential of Africa as an emerging economic & reputation powerhouse

Reputation management was a big focus throughout the conference. Reputation management should not just be another rephrased concept for PR; it is so much more.

Reputations impact who you do business with, and associated with as an individual, company or country. Having a good reputation directly impacts your bottom line as a company, and potential for foreign investment as a country.

PR is a crucial component of any communicator’s toolset, but, there is so much more to building reputations and ultimately the economy for a country and continent. It’s more than lip service, generating positive media coverage, and definitely not spin. Being creative and achieving good media means absolutely nothing if the ethics of leaders and organisations are not in place.

Reputation management isn’t something that should be fobbed off to the communication team, it is something that the leadership team needs to embrace and foster on all levels of a business and ultimately as a country. With that said, every communicator should have a seat and voice around the board room table throughout the year, not just when there is a crisis.