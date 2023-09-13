Industries

Africa


Lynn Group and Razor PR announce strategic alliance, ImpactTLR

13 Sep 2023
UK-based Lynn Group and South Africa's Razor PR have formed a global strategic alliance, ImpactTLR, to provide enhanced communication solutions for the agencies' clients.
Image supplied. Dustin Chick partner & managing director of Razor and Lynn CEO & founder, Shayoni Lynn. the two agencies have announced a strategic alliance, ImpactTLR
Image supplied. Dustin Chick partner & managing director of Razor and Lynn CEO & founder, Shayoni Lynn. the two agencies have announced a strategic alliance, ImpactTLR

In the test phase since March 2023, the alliance formally went live on 1 September and makes Razor the first communications agency in South Africa to offer a behavioural science offering as well as access to a dedicated misinformation management unit.

A future-forward approach

The alliance, which allows each agency to provide complimentary offerings to the other’s clients, will enable them to develop a future-forward approach for organisations that seek innovative communication programmes that marry Lynn’s investments into behavioural science and combating misinformation with Razor’s increased investments in strategy and creativity.

“ImpactTLR, allows Lynn and Razor to leverage a much-expanded service offering, an increased global and regional footprint, and a combined capability that drives just that… impact,” says Dustin Chick, partner & managing director of Razor.

“Clients get a truly modern solution that enhances the impact of the programmes we manage for them,” he adds.

As Chick explains, “It is no longer about the holding statements and press releases; rather it’s about offering a communications interventions that work in our “post-truth” world, where managing mis-, dis- and mal-information creatively, critically, and comprehensively helps brands connect with their stakeholders and achieve measurable outcomes.”

“At the heart of this alliance is an alignment on values, purpose and shared belief that through ethical and impactful communications, we can create sustained positive impact in the world, being better and doing better,” says Lynn CEO & founder Shayoni Lynn.

Demand for innovative communications

“As our clients continue to face complex, global challenges, we see a very real demand on us as agency partners to provide more innovative, and often pre-emptive, communication solutions that help our clients navigate this complexity,” explains Lynn.

She adds, “From integrating a true understanding of human behaviour into strategy development and creative communications planning and delivery to helping organisations fight back against rising threats from mis and disinformation, clients’ needs today are more sophisticated than ever before.”

Lynn adds, “This alliance creates a unique global solution to these challenges and once again positions both agencies at the forefront of strategic communication and reputation together.”

For her what makes this partnership so exciting is its ability to answer the modern brief. “Increasingly we see a demand for solutions that require not the usual proven expertise.”

communications, Public relations, reputation, misinformation, Dustin Chick, behavioural science, PR, Razor PR

Let's do Biz