Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

Wunderman ThompsonRed & YellowDistellBroad MediaRX AfricaAPO GroupSafreaHavas JohannesburgThe Strat FarmJacaranda FMGagasi FMBataDMASAPromiseProvantageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Research News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Pamro's Piet Smit Achiever of the Year is Kenya's Joe Otin of The Collective

13 Sep 2023
The Pan-African Media Research Organisation (Pamro) named Joe Otin, chief executive of The Collective, a digital advertising agency in Kenya, the Piet Smit Achiever of the Year.
Image supplied. Joe Otin, the chief executive of The Collective, a digital advertising agency in Kenya, is Pamro's Piet Smit Achiever of the Year
Image supplied. Joe Otin, the chief executive of The Collective, a digital advertising agency in Kenya, is Pamro's Piet Smit Achiever of the Year

Otin received the award at the just concluded 24th annual All Africa Media Research Conference held in Casablanca, Morocco.

A significant role driving media research

On presenting the award, Pamro vice president Oscar Tshifure says, “Otin has played a significant role in driving the use of media research across the continent to boost business confidence and profitability in the media and advertising sectors.”

Tshifure adds, “Otin’s collaborative style has been a boon for Pamro and our members have benefited from his leadership and inspiration.”

Source: © 123rf ECI Media Management will incorporate Eley Consulting into its European business, effective immediately, which will see it extend its services into Africa
Deal sees media assurance auditing service extend into Africa

21 hours ago

30 years’ experience

Otin, who has 30 years of experience in the advertising and research sectors, is the chairperson of the Advertising Standards Board of Kenya and a past president of Pamro.

He has served as chief judge for the Gala Awards for the Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK) and the Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK).

In 2010 he was a recipient of the Marketing Warrior Award granted by MSK. He rose to the rank of district governor of Rotary Clubs in Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, and South Sudan in 2019.

Source: © 123rf The Rams (Radio Audience Measurement) Amplify Reach & Frequency data has been released to the media and advertising industry
Rams Amplify Reach & Frequency data released to industry

8 Sep 2023

The Piet Smit Achiever of the Year

The award is named after the late Piet Smit, an audience research giant, from South Africa, who spent 20 years helping companies in Africa measure audiences scientifically and set up media trading currencies.

His efforts led to increased advertising expenditure from major global brands.

Roger Steadman was the first recipient of the award in 2009 when it was conceived and sponsored by Plus 94 Research, a South African agency.

NextOptions
Read more: Kenya, digital, PAMRO, measurement, Joe Otin

Related

Carl Thomen is the product marketing lead at Peach Payments. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheBrandManager: Carl Thomen, product marketing lead at Peach Payments1 day ago
Google Africa Internet Academy to focus on AI for Africa
Google Africa Internet Academy to focus on AI for Africa7 Sep 2023
Source:
Loneliness in the digital age: From virtual girlfriends to the Luh Twizzy's6 Sep 2023
Alex Okosi appointed managing director for Google in Africa
Alex Okosi appointed managing director for Google in Africa6 Sep 2023
Image supplied. Irene Gregory, CEO at the IMM. This year’s IMM South Africa conference will be held under the theme Global Thoughts, Local Leaders
IMM SA 2023 conference focuses on new technologies30 Aug 2023
Source: © 123rf In On Africa's (IOA), latest publication sheds light on ChatGPT usage and future AI concerns among working South Africans
Half of South Africans have concerns around ChatGPT and AI in the future17 Aug 2023
Source: Bankless Semona Pillay of UJ gives four ways to managing privacy and risk in the metaverse
4 ways to managing privacy and risk when marketing in the metaverse16 Aug 2023
Source: © 123rf The Competition Commission’s stance on Google’s search dominance will afford many small companies a unique opportunity, but it has serious consequences for SA’s larger brands
Competition Commission remedial actions for Google: Good for small brands, not so much for big brands10 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz