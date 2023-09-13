Pamro's Piet Smit Achiever of the Year is Kenya's Joe Otin of The Collective

The Pan-African Media Research Organisation (Pamro) named Joe Otin, chief executive of The Collective, a digital advertising agency in Kenya, the Piet Smit Achiever of the Year.

Image supplied. Joe Otin, the chief executive of The Collective, a digital advertising agency in Kenya, is Pamro's Piet Smit Achiever of the Year

Otin received the award at the just concluded 24th annual All Africa Media Research Conference held in Casablanca, Morocco.

A significant role driving media research

On presenting the award, Pamro vice president Oscar Tshifure says, “Otin has played a significant role in driving the use of media research across the continent to boost business confidence and profitability in the media and advertising sectors.”

Tshifure adds, “Otin’s collaborative style has been a boon for Pamro and our members have benefited from his leadership and inspiration.”

30 years’ experience

Otin, who has 30 years of experience in the advertising and research sectors, is the chairperson of the Advertising Standards Board of Kenya and a past president of Pamro.

He has served as chief judge for the Gala Awards for the Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK) and the Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK).

In 2010 he was a recipient of the Marketing Warrior Award granted by MSK. He rose to the rank of district governor of Rotary Clubs in Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, and South Sudan in 2019.

The Piet Smit Achiever of the Year

The award is named after the late Piet Smit, an audience research giant, from South Africa, who spent 20 years helping companies in Africa measure audiences scientifically and set up media trading currencies.

His efforts led to increased advertising expenditure from major global brands.

Roger Steadman was the first recipient of the award in 2009 when it was conceived and sponsored by Plus 94 Research, a South African agency.