Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

Wunderman ThompsonRed & YellowDistellBroad MediaRX AfricaAPO GroupSafreaHavas JohannesburgThe Strat FarmJacaranda FMGagasi FMBataDMASAPromiseProvantageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Search for:
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

#OrchidsandOnions Special Section

Home | Brendan Seery | Twitter

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

#OrchidsandOnions

#OrchidsandOnions: Cheers to Castle Lager's Gran Boks, jeers to Hippo's ad

13 Sep 2023
Brendan SeeryBy: Brendan Seery
The other day, believe it or not, I saw an advert without a Springbok in it, or without a nudge-nudge, wink-wink reference to our national rugby team or the Rugby World Cup.
#OrchidsandOnions: Cheers to Castle Lager's Gran Boks, jeers to Hippo's ad

I do realise that Siya and the okes are on course to make rugby history by becoming the first team to win the Webb Ellis Cup four times – but still, it feels as though, when you turn on the TV or browse YouTube, we have all been transported to Planet Rugby.

Part of the scenery

From a marketing perspective it may not be terribly clever to try to jump on the bandwagon – and perhaps do a bit of “ambush advertising” on the cheap because you’re not an official sponsor of the Springboks – because when a bandwagon gets as crowded as it has in the past few weeks, your brand and product just becomes part of the scenery.

That blending into the background just gets worse if your ad agency is unable to think out of the box (sorry, love that adland cliché )…

While the main players are focusing on the manly attributes (and sorry, people, rugby is still dominated by the boys) of patriotism and strength, how does one’s brand manage to do something entertaining but touching and memorable at the same time?

Agency Retroviral, on behalf of Castle Lager, one of the Boks’ main sponsors, has done exactly this with their Gran Boks series of vignettes, involving the grandmothers of Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi and Franco Mostert.

The first episode features Marx’s feisty granny, Melody, who is not only a natural behind the camera but shows clearly where his DNA originates. She reckons her grandson “becomes a different person when he is on that rugby field” and that “he’s like an ox, he’s that strong…”

#OrchidsandOnions: Chicken Licken and Joe Public deliver a soul fire ad
#OrchidsandOnions: Chicken Licken and Joe Public deliver a soul fire ad

By 6 Sep 2023

She watches the games from her home and after some tea and cake, she might “have a drink or two”… cue Castle as she adds: “pity we can’t have a party…”

Cheers…and down goes the beer.

It’s wonderful because it’s real and not concocted. But, all the while it reminds people that Castle is there to accompany all Boks supporters on that journey to glory.

So, Orchid to Castle Lager and to retroviral. I’m looking forward to the other episodes…

Chuck it at the Bok

At the other end of the scale though is the “Let’s chuck a Bok at it and hopes it works” type of execution. This time it is courtesy of hippo.co.za, which bills itself as the insurance comparison website.

They’ve got the newly-retired Frans Steyn (one of the longest-running Springbok legends) in the requisite Bok shirt and in a Hilux bakkie (Springbok legends don’t drive around in a Fiat 500, you know) chatting to some arbitrary oke. About what, we don’t know, because we come in on the conversation when Frans is saying “You mean I could have saved more than 700 bucks a month?” as the animated hippo behind them shows the quote on phone screen.

“Out,” says Frans.

And then, as Frans drop kicks a ball, the punchline which I suppose copywriters though was clever: Kick expensive insurance…OUT!

So bad, so bad. Show me you have been scraping the bottom of the creative barrel without actually saying you’ve been scraping the bottom of the creative barrel.

Even worse, though, is the fact that the OUT is capitalised might lead one to believe that you should go to Outsurance, which is not one of the companies in the Telesure group, So, possibly an own (drop) goal on top of it.

Onion for that to hippo.co.za

NextOptions
Brendan Seery
Brendan Seery's articles

About Brendan Seery

Brendan Seery has been in the news business for most of his life, covering coups, wars, famines - and some funny stories - across Africa. Brendan Seery's Orchids and Onions column ran each week in the Saturday Star in Johannesburg and the Weekend Argus in Cape Town.
Read more: rugby, advertising, marketing, Castle, Hippo, Springboks

Related

Source: © WPP WPP's chief operating officer, Andrew Scott, has been appointed as an executive director to the Board of WPP
WPP appoints chief operating officer, Andrew Scott, to Board20 hours ago
Source:
8 strategies for brand success on Black Friday22 hours ago
Carl Thomen is the product marketing lead at Peach Payments. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheBrandManager: Carl Thomen, product marketing lead at Peach Payments1 day ago
Source:
Google Chrome just rolled out a new way to track you and serve ads. Here's what you need to know1 day ago
Chris Moerdyk has had a lifetime of experiences. Source: Supplied.
Chris Moerdyk reflects on a lifetime of storytelling: From war zones to iconic ads1 day ago
Source: © 123rf Hendrik du Preez, vice president – Africa at Qatar Airways outlines the airlines' sport sponsorship strategy in Africa
Qatar Airways: Selling airline seats in Africa through sports sponsorships8 Sep 2023
Source: © 123rf The Rams (Radio Audience Measurement) Amplify Reach & Frequency data has been released to the media and advertising industry
Rams Amplify Reach & Frequency data released to industry8 Sep 2023
EXCLUSIVE #RWC2023: Checkers Sixty60's message of support - &quot;We'll bring it home&quot;
EXCLUSIVE #RWC2023: Checkers Sixty60's message of support - "We'll bring it home"8 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz