Marketing

Wunderman Thompson South Africa wins big at the International Creativepool Annual 2023 Awards

12 Sep 2023
Issued by: Wunderman Thompson
Wunderman Thompson South Africa is delighted to announce its outstanding recognition at the international Creativepool Annual 2023 Awards Ceremony. The integrated marketing agency scooped six awards across five categories.
Theo Ferreira
Theo Ferreira

Among the agency’s notable recognitions, its Unilever Lux #Change the Angle bagged Silver awards in the Experiential and Branded Content categories and a Silver for its Coca-Cola #WhatTheFanta Flavour Search campaign. It also earned a Bronze award in both the Production, and Music and Sound categories for its Telkom Made Of: More Monate campaign. Additionally, its Unilever Lux #Change the Angle campaign secured a Bronze under the Rebel category.

Wunderman Thompson’s executive creative director, Theo Ferreira, expressed his pride in the agency’s achievements, “Our exceptional performance at the Creativepool Annual awards is testament to our relentless pursuit of creative excellence. Winning six awards across five categories showcases our ability to deliver transformative ideas that resonate with audiences across various platforms. This recognition fuels our passion for pushing the boundaries and crafting innovative solutions that not only elevate brands but also create meaningful connections with consumers.”

Such an achievement solidifies Wunderman Thompson SA's position as a market leader, delivering transformative ideas. Miles Murphy, CEO of Wunderman Thompson SA, added, “Our unique blend of innovation, collaboration, and excellence is not just our selling proposition – it's our DNA. We’re committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible, not for the accolades, but for the transformative impact our work brings to brands and consumers alike. Thank you to our clients for entrusting us with their visions, and to our incredible team for turning them into award-winning realities.”

The Creativepool Annual 2023 Awards celebrated its 10th year anniversary at this year’s ceremony, which took place at the illustrious St John's Smith Square in London, UK on Thursday, 7 September 2023. Creativepool’s reputation and commitment to making this event the creative industry’s most beneficial awards show, echoes Wunderman Thompson SA’s dedication to creative excellence.

Wunderman Thompson
Wunderman Thompson South Africa is born out of the country's oldest digital, social media, technology and advertising agencies. Strong strategic and creative approaches backed by data insights drive service delivery across four centres of excellence: Advertising, Digital, Technology & Consulting.

Part creative agency, part tech firm, and part consultancy, Wunderman Thompson offers Level 1 BBBEE credentials, a team of 500+ talented professionals, and 4 office locations nationwide. The group's global network spans 90 markets.
Telkom, Coca-cola, Unilever, Theo Ferreira, Miles Murphy, Wunderman Thompson South Africa, Wunderman Thompson SA

