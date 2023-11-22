Industries

    Wunderman Thompson SA's Parusha Partab wins Strategic Planner of the Year Award

    Issued by Wunderman Thompson
    22 Nov 2023
    22 Nov 2023
    Wunderman Thompson South Africa is proud to announce that their group strategy director, Parusha Partab, has been honoured with the prestigious 2023 Strategic Planner of the Year Award at the Global Women in Marketing (WiM) Awards. Parusha's exceptional strategic expertise and dedication have not only set her apart and earned her this remarkable recognition but have also secured her a position as the sole African recipient in a highly competitive field.
    Parusha Partab
    Parusha Partab

    The Strategic Planner of the Year category was established to acknowledge the critical role planners and strategists play in today’s increasingly complex and dynamic business landscape. This award specifically celebrates female planning and strategy specialists working on the agency side or within client organisations.

    Upon receiving the award, Partab expressed her gratitude. She said, “Creating an inclusive environment that celebrates the achievements of women around the world is truly significant. In today’s marketing landscape, marked by increasing volatility and complexity, the role of planners and strategists has never been more vital. However, throughout Africa, women are underrepresented, especially at executive levels, so this recognition is noteworthy and inspiring, and it's a shared win for my African sisters in marketing.”

    Miles Murphy, CEO of Wunderman Thompson South Africa, also shared his thoughts on Parusha's achievement: “Parusha is a real rising star. She is an exceptionally strong leader. She has built a team of formidable senior strategists at Wunderman Thompson here in South Africa working with our clients to develop break through strategies that help them win and grow. It is a real honour to call her my colleague and friend. Growing an inclusive culture that ensures that everyone from all backgrounds succeed and have a voice is what makes our business special.”

    WiM is a community dedicated to educating, inspiring, connecting, recognising, and empowering women throughout their professional journeys. This network, known as WiM CIC, takes a holistic approach to women’s education and well-being in marketing and related professions. It collaborates with organisations that align with its mission, from large corporations to charitable entities and female entrepreneurs, representing the ever-evolving marketing world.

    These Awards were introduced in 2010 due to the popularity of WiM events. Past recipients have included senior executives from esteemed companies such as Burberry, Google, Facebook, Hearst UK, Unilever, Diageo, IPG, SAP, Live Nation, and WPP. Over the past decade, WiM has grown into a global network of influential individuals across the marketing sector.

    Partab's win at the 2023 Women in Marketing Awards highlights not only her outstanding contributions to the field but also her commitment to promoting gender diversity and inclusivity within the marketing industry. Her achievement serves as an inspiration to women across Africa and around the world.

    Wunderman Thompson
    Wunderman Thompson South Africa is born out of the country's oldest digital, social media, technology and advertising agencies. Strong strategic and creative approaches backed by data insights drive service delivery across four centres of excellence: Advertising, Digital, Technology & Consulting.

    Part creative agency, part tech firm, and part consultancy, Wunderman Thompson offers Level 1 BBBEE credentials, a team of 500+ talented professionals, and 4 office locations nationwide. The group's global network spans 90 markets.

    Let's do Biz