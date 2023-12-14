Stork campaign takes centre stage on Ads of the World

The Hardy Boys (a Wunderman Thompson company) conceptualised an innovative and interactive activation for the Stork Brand that is garnering praise and attention worldwide. Featured prominently on the front page of Ads of the World, this immersive experience delivers on the brand’s proposition of “wholesome country goodness”. It brings a taste of the country to the heart of Johannesburg's bustling cityscape with its unique campaign, 'Order From the Country.'

The campaign was created by The Hardy Boys, executed in partnership with production studio Indie Village, PR and influencer agency, Retroviral and media agency, PHD. It unfolded at one of Africa's busiest malls, the Mall of Africa, offering shoppers a unique opportunity to savour a taste of the countryside during the holiday season. At the heart of this unforgettable experience was an interactive billboard designed to delight and surprise passers-by.

Shoppers were randomly selected to participate and were given the chance to place real-time food orders through the interactive Stork billboard. The menu featured three delectable options, each one more mouth-watering than the last: the Gourmet Tramezzini from Whispering Pines, a Waffle Stack from Toadbury Hall, and The Fun Guy from Ground, The Venue. All of these options were carefully selected from unique country venues outside of Johannesburg. Orders were “magically” delivered fresh from the countryside in just 60 seconds, offering city dwellers a genuine taste of the country.

Geran Moodliar, brand manager for Stork South Africa, emphasised the campaign's alignment with the brand's core values. He stated, “The country is at the heart of everything we do. It's in our name. It's what people want.” Wandile Ngubane, assistant brand manager, added, “We leveraged a unique media opportunity to bring the country to the city”.

Creative directors Zodwa Gunuza and Peter Doubell worked on this campaign under the leadership of Geoff Paton, CCO at The Hardy Boys, who commented, “Landing an idea like this takes a brave client. We're proud of the work and the support it’s getting. We look forward to seeing how this creative bravery converts to brand growth.”

Stork's ‘Order From the Country’ campaign continues to captivate audiences with its creativity and unique approach. As South Africa anticipates the arrival of the new year, Stork remains committed to delivering wholesome goodness to families nationwide.

For more information about Order From the Country' and to view the campaign, visit Ads of the World or the Stork Facebook page.