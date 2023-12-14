Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Publicis Groupe AfricaDentsuaHead Marketing ServicesHoorah DigitalMobitainmentOnPoint PRBrand InfluenceAAA School of AdvertisingBroad MediaYehBaby Marketing CreativesWunderman ThompsonAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingAFDAAlgoa FMHustle MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Stork campaign takes centre stage on Ads of the World

    Issued by Wunderman Thompson
    14 Dec 2023
    14 Dec 2023
    The Hardy Boys (a Wunderman Thompson company) conceptualised an innovative and interactive activation for the Stork Brand that is garnering praise and attention worldwide. Featured prominently on the front page of Ads of the World, this immersive experience delivers on the brand’s proposition of “wholesome country goodness”. It brings a taste of the country to the heart of Johannesburg's bustling cityscape with its unique campaign, 'Order From the Country.'
    Stork campaign takes centre stage on Ads of the World

    The campaign was created by The Hardy Boys, executed in partnership with production studio Indie Village, PR and influencer agency, Retroviral and media agency, PHD. It unfolded at one of Africa's busiest malls, the Mall of Africa, offering shoppers a unique opportunity to savour a taste of the countryside during the holiday season. At the heart of this unforgettable experience was an interactive billboard designed to delight and surprise passers-by.

    Shoppers were randomly selected to participate and were given the chance to place real-time food orders through the interactive Stork billboard. The menu featured three delectable options, each one more mouth-watering than the last: the Gourmet Tramezzini from Whispering Pines, a Waffle Stack from Toadbury Hall, and The Fun Guy from Ground, The Venue. All of these options were carefully selected from unique country venues outside of Johannesburg. Orders were “magically” delivered fresh from the countryside in just 60 seconds, offering city dwellers a genuine taste of the country.

    Stork campaign takes centre stage on Ads of the World

    Geran Moodliar, brand manager for Stork South Africa, emphasised the campaign's alignment with the brand's core values. He stated, “The country is at the heart of everything we do. It's in our name. It's what people want.” Wandile Ngubane, assistant brand manager, added, “We leveraged a unique media opportunity to bring the country to the city”.

    Creative directors Zodwa Gunuza and Peter Doubell worked on this campaign under the leadership of Geoff Paton, CCO at The Hardy Boys, who commented, “Landing an idea like this takes a brave client. We're proud of the work and the support it’s getting. We look forward to seeing how this creative bravery converts to brand growth.”

    Stork's ‘Order From the Country’ campaign continues to captivate audiences with its creativity and unique approach. As South Africa anticipates the arrival of the new year, Stork remains committed to delivering wholesome goodness to families nationwide.

    For more information about Order From the Country' and to view the campaign, visit Ads of the World or the Stork Facebook page.

    Read more: The Hardy Boys, Retroviral, Geoff Paton, Wunderman Thompson
    NextOptions


    Wunderman Thompson
    Wunderman Thompson South Africa is born out of the country's oldest digital, social media, technology and advertising agencies. Strong strategic and creative approaches backed by data insights drive service delivery across four centres of excellence: Advertising, Digital, Technology & Consulting.

    Part creative agency, part tech firm, and part consultancy, Wunderman Thompson offers Level 1 BBBEE credentials, a team of 500+ talented professionals, and 4 office locations nationwide. The group's global network spans 90 markets.

    Related

    Castle Lager officially kicks off the nation's Festive Season with Taste of Victory
    Castle Lager officially kicks off the nation's Festive Season with Taste of Victory
    1 day
    Image supplied. Iconic margarine brand Stork delivered a unique interactive food experience through the world's first delivery billboard
    Stork delivers a taste of the country using the world's first delivery billboard
    3 days
    #BizTrends2024: Multi-platform, multi-industry, multimedia reports
    Bizcommunity.com#BizTrends2024: Multi-platform, multi-industry, multimedia reports
    Image supplied. Joe Public were crowned the AdFocus Awards Agency of the Year 2023
    The Adfocus Awards: A celebration of the industry
     24 Nov 2023
    Imager by Danette Breitenbach. All the AdFocus Awards 2023 winners
    All the FM AdFocus Awards winners
    22 Nov 2023
    Image supplied. Hohm Energy’s Ho Ho Hohm… the gift that keeps on giving social media campaign is a play on the stereotypical festive season commercial
    Ho Ho Hohm… the gift that keeps on giving
    20 Nov 2023
    The Duracell Bunny is the new hero of Christmas in new integrated campaign from Wunderman Thompson
    Wunderman ThompsonThe Duracell Bunny is the new hero of Christmas in new integrated campaign from Wunderman Thompson
    Source: © PROvoke Media Provoke Media's Innovator class in EMEA includes three innovators from Africa and three innovators from the Middle East Region
    Provoke Media's Innovator class in EMEA: 3 innovators from Africa, 3 from the Middle East
    20 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz