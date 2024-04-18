All the major 2025 Grammy Award winners!

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time, the 67th Annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, 2 February 2025 and honored the best recordings, compositions, and artists from 16 September 2023 to 30 August 2024, as chosen by the members of the Recording Academy.

Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar ruled the Grammys during a night that also paid tribute to those affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

For the first time, Beyoncé was awarded the night’s biggest prize - Album of the Year - for Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé also won Best Country Duo Performance with Miley Cyrus, becoming the first Black woman to win in this category. She is the most-nominated artist in Grammy history with 99 throughout her career.

Kendrick Lamar swept five categories, winning the most awards, including both Song and Record of the Year for his Drake diss Not Like Us.

Here is the list of major award winners:

Album of the Year

Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

Record of the Year

Not Like Us — Kendrick Lamar

Song of the Year

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan

Best Rap Album

Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n' Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter

Best Country Album

Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé

Best Latin Pop Album

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — Shakira

Best Pop Duo/Group performance

Die with a Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars