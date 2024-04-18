Subscribe & Follow
Trending
All the major 2025 Grammy Award winners!
Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar ruled the Grammys during a night that also paid tribute to those affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.
For the first time, Beyoncé was awarded the night’s biggest prize - Album of the Year - for Cowboy Carter
Beyoncé also won Best Country Duo Performance with Miley Cyrus, becoming the first Black woman to win in this category. She is the most-nominated artist in Grammy history with 99 throughout her career.
Kendrick Lamar swept five categories, winning the most awards, including both Song and Record of the Year for his Drake diss Not Like Us.
Here is the list of major award winners:
Album of the Year
Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
Record of the Year
Not Like Us — Kendrick Lamar
Song of the Year
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
Best New Artist
Chappell Roan
Best Rap Album
Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii
Best Pop Vocal Album
Short n' Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter
Best Country Album
Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé
Best Latin Pop Album
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — Shakira
Best Pop Duo/Group performance
Die with a Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars