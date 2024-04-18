Lifestyle Music
    All the major 2025 Grammy Award winners!

    3 Feb 2025
    3 Feb 2025
    Hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time, the 67th Annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, 2 February 2025 and honored the best recordings, compositions, and artists from 16 September 2023 to 30 August 2024, as chosen by the members of the Recording Academy.
    Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
    Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar ruled the Grammys during a night that also paid tribute to those affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

    For the first time, Beyoncé was awarded the night’s biggest prize - Album of the Year - for Cowboy Carter

    Beyoncé also won Best Country Duo Performance with Miley Cyrus, becoming the first Black woman to win in this category. She is the most-nominated artist in Grammy history with 99 throughout her career.

    Kendrick Lamar swept five categories, winning the most awards, including both Song and Record of the Year for his Drake diss Not Like Us.

    Here is the list of major award winners:

    Album of the Year

    Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

    Record of the Year

    Not Like Us — Kendrick Lamar

    Song of the Year

    Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

    Best New Artist

    Chappell Roan

    Best Rap Album

    Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii

    Best Pop Vocal Album

    Short n' Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter

    Best Country Album

    Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé

    Best Latin Pop Album

    Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — Shakira

    Best Pop Duo/Group performance

    Die with a Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

