Levi's and Beyonce reveal Reiimagine Chapter 2: "Pool Hall"

Levi’s, in collaboration with Beyoncé, debuted Pool Hall, the second chapter of the Reiimagine campaign, and a celebration of the brand's legacy and Beyoncé’s transformative artistic vision.

Image supplied

In the new film and accompanying imagery, Beyoncé effortlessly showcases a denim on denim look and its timeless versatility.

Building on the the first chapter – Launderette, which inspired audiences by reimagining a classic 1985 advertisement – Pool Hall reinterprets Levi’s 1991 ad of the same name.

Levi’s teamed up with Grammy Award-winning director Melina Matsoukas for the latest chapter of the Reiimagine campaign, evolving this piece of Levi’s history while showcasing the timeless versatility of its garments.

The campaign was conceived in creative partnership with TBWA\Chiat\Day LA and produced by de la revolućion/PrettyBird.

Pool Hall captures Beyoncé defying expectations as she takes on a local shark, played by Timothy Olyphant, in a high-stakes game of pool. Celebrating Levi’s products as modern style staples that continue to evolve, the new chapter embraces bold interpretations and encourages wearers to make them their own.

Chapter 2’s supplemental still images highlight striking pieces, including the Ribcage Wide Leg jeans, the Braided Vest, and the Spade Trench, styled with custom embellishments to reflect the spirit of individuality and reinvention central to the campaign.

“There isn’t another wardrobe piece that evokes comfort, modern elegance, classic Americana attire, and nostalgia the way denim does,” said Beyoncé.

“And when I think of all those things, I think of Levi’s.” She continued, “For the second chapter in our collaboration we had even more fun in reimagining the denim on denim narrative, through the lens of a woman, who can be sexy, bold and a fierce competitor, all at once. We wanted to celebrate the duality of grace and power.”

“Levi’s has always built on its rich denim history, reinterpreting it in new cultural moments and proving that reinvention is at its core,” said Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of the Levi’s brand at Levi Strauss & Co.

“Pool Hall honors our heritage while breaking new ground, giving fans a chance to personalize their Levi’s and express their unique style.”

Pool Hall launches with a fully integrated global campaign, including television, digital, social media, out-of-home, and brand activations. Additionally, the brand’s social media will feature additional style content from global creators that encourages viewers to make their own style mark.

Fans and friends of the brand will also be invited to participate in experiences that will serve as a playground for their own reimaginations.

The campaign continues the Levi’s tradition of working with the most celebrated creative talents of our time. Matsoukas collaborated with Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Marcell Rév and acclaimed photographer Mason Poole to capture the visual essence of Pool Hall, building on the legacy of iconic Levi’s campaigns and photography.