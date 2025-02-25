Tourism Travel
    Tourism Travel

    Proflight Zambia increases flight frequency for safari season

    25 Feb 2025
    Proflight Zambia will increase the frequency of its Livingstone–Lusaka route from once daily to twice daily, starting 1 April 2025, to coincide with the start of the safari season. This adjustment aims to improve connectivity for travellers arriving in Livingstone from Cape Town and those connecting through Johannesburg.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    New flight schedule details

    The updated schedule includes:

    Early afternoon service: Departs Livingstone at 12.20pm, arriving in Lusaka at 1.30pm. The return flight leaves Lusaka at 10.35am, arriving in Livingstone at 11.45am.
    Early evening service: Departs Livingstone at 6.20pm, arriving in Lusaka at 7.30pm. The return flight leaves Lusaka at 4.35pm, arriving in Livingstone at 5.45pm.

    The additional flights are expected to reduce transit times and provide more flexibility for travellers visiting Victoria Falls and engaging in white-water rafting, helicopter tours, and wildlife excursions in Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park.

    Safari season flight schedule

    Lusaka–Mfuwe: Flights on Fridays at 6.55am (arrival at 8:05am); Mondays, Tuesdays, and Saturdays at 10.35am (arrival at 11.45am); and Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 4.35pm (arrival at 5.45pm).

    Livingstone–Mfuwe: Flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays (via Lusaka) with returns on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

    The Mfuwe route provides access to South Luangwa, known for its walking safaris and wildlife, including leopards, elephants, and endemic species like Thornicroft’s giraffe.

    Broader connectivity to tourism destinations

    Proflight Zambia’s Lusaka services also connect to:

    • Mansa: Access to Lake Bangweulu for birdwatching, fishing, and boat tours.
    • Kasama: Near Chishimba Falls, the Mwela Rock Paintings, and Lake Tanganyika, known for fishing and snorkelling.

    Addressing seasonal travel trends

    Josias Walubita, director of flight operations at Proflight Zambia, explains: "As a proudly Zambian airline that closely monitors seasonal travel trends, we consistently assess our route performance and adapt to meet passenger demand. Increasing the Livingstone–Lusaka frequency gives our customers more flexibility and less transit time.

    "This, along with our detailed safari season timetable, ensures that travellers—from those arriving on our new Cape Town–Livingstone service launched in December 2024 to our long-standing routes—can reach Zambia's iconic attractions more efficiently."

    "With Victoria Falls at its most dramatic in April and our national parks offering some of the world’s best safari lodges, now is the ideal time for South African travellers to experience Zambia’s unique blend of natural beauty and adventure," he added.

    Let's do Biz