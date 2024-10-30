FNB eBucks, Pick n Pay's latest collaboration offers more value for customers

In an ongoing journey to provide customers with value, two of South Africa’s brands, FNB and Pick n Pay, have teamed up to offer rewards to the country’s consumers, helping them save more on everyday essentials, groceries and clothing.

Sizwe Nxedlana, CEO of FNB Private Segment, Sean Summers, Pick n Pay CEO and Pieter Woodhatch, Pieter Woodhatch, eBucks Rewards CEO. Image supplied

This is the first of many new rewards to be announced between now and 1 April 2025, as both brands partner to maximise rewards for consumers.

As of 1 November, qualifying FNB Private Clients and Private Wealth together with RMB Private Bank eBucks members can earn up to 30% of their spend back in eBucks when using Pick n Pay’s asap! on-demand delivery service - making it the highest earn rate for on demand deliveries, and up to 20% back from all items purchased at Pick n Pay in-store.

Additionally, Pick n Pay Clothing has been added as a new category, with customers on Aspire getting up to R150 back in eBucks, and Premier through to Private Clients, Private Wealth and RMB Private Bank earning up to 20% back - further enhancing the value Pick n Pay Clothing continues to offer customers through their everyday affordable ranges.

All FNB cardholders who are on eBucks are now able to spend their eBucks in a Pick n Pay store from Friday, 1 November 2024.

According to Sizwe Nxedlana, CEO of FNB Private Segment, FNB eBucks is set to launch several innovations in the coming months, marking significant milestones for both brands.

“This partnership represents the next step in our ongoing journey to help South Africans get more value from their everyday spending. Pick n Pay is an iconic South African brand, and we’re excited to be partnering with them to make life a little easier for our customers while supporting the growth strategy Pick n Pay has put in place.”

The partnership soft launched with the introduction of the 99c bread offering, aimed at delivering essential savings for FNB’s entry-level clients, which signalled the joint commitment to enhancing accessibility and value to customers.

Through this offer, FNB Easy Bundle and PAYU account customers can buy up to four loaves of bread each month for just 99c per loaf by swiping their FNB Easy Debit Card at Pick n Pay stores - a gesture designed to ease the cost of living for those who need it most.

The Grocery Voucher for FNB Easy cardholders will also go live on 1 November 2024.

Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers says that this strategic partnership is a “game-changer” for both Pick n Pay and its customers.

“Joining forces with FNB - ranked as South Africa’s most valuable brand - is an absolute belief and confidence in our brand. We know how important tangible rewards are as consumers come under financial pressure. We are already seeing strong redemption rates from the 99c bread promotion, and we’re thrilled to extend more rewards to eBucks’ six million active customer base.”

Nxedlana emphasises that the partnership builds on FNB eBucks’ focus of delivering diverse opportunities for its customers to earn rewards through a wide network of retail partners.

However, with Pick n Pay, the goal is to go further, offering even more valuable rewards and delivering savings on day-to-day essentials.

“Whether buying groceries, liquor or clothing in-store, or via asap! delivery service, the collaboration between FNB eBucks and Pick n Pay means that South Africans can now save even more and make their household budgets stretch further every month,” he explains.

“Our partnership with Pick n Pay is part of our commitment to providing our customers with an integrated approach to managing their wealth. Through the rewards programme we are empowering our customers to make informed financial decisions whilst maximising value in their daily lives.”

Integrated advice is at the heart of putting customers first and saving customers on monthly expenses and in this case “groceries” is at the heart of our strategy, Nxedlana stresses.

“Interestingly when looking at average basket sizes FNB customers who earn between R750,000 and R1.4m per annum spend 40% more on online grocery deliveries than in store, this was a key catalyst for offering the higher 30% back on asap! purchases as we realise how important the convenience and time saving is for FNB customers, making it easier to save on top of this we hope will impact the lives of FNB and Pick n Pay customers alike,” he adds.

Summers adds that, “customers will continue to enjoy rewards from Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper programme, which offers instant cash savings and points as cashback with every swipe. The programme recently introduced the Live Well Club, adding extra discounts and points for healthier food choices. “Adding eBucks rewards for our customers demonstrates our dedicated focus on improving our offer for customers,” he adds.

“We continue to see the valuable impact of eBucks in catering to the needs of our customers and enabling them to stretch their rands even further, this is also why limiting our offering to certain items was not an option for us. We cover the full basket, and this is a really big step for a free rewards program. Our reward programme has been designed to offer real help and has become an integral part of our customers’ monthly budgets as they supplement their household expenses, especially during these challenging economic times, concludes Nxedlana.

This partnership between FNB eBucks and Pick n Pay marks the start of a new era in customer rewards, one focused on meeting South Africans’ evolving needs and offering real value to improve the lives of South Africans.