Pick n Pay launches Live Well Club to encourage healthier eating habits

In an effort to encourage healthier eating habits, Pick n Pay has launched the Pick n Pay Live Well Club, an added benefit to the Smart Shopper loyalty programme.

Building on a legacy of encouraging wellness, Pick n Pay has been a longstanding partner to Discovery Vitality, helping to establish the HealthyFood programme over a decade ago.

This partnership, which has driven healthier eating habits among Smart Shoppers, concluded at the end of August, paving the way for Pick n Pay's new initiative through its Smart Shopper programme, making it accessible to a much larger number of customers.

“Consumers are increasingly looking to lead healthier lives without breaking the bank. This allows our customers to be rewarded for making healthier choices just by swiping their Smart Shopper card,” says Tessa Chamberlain, marketing director at Pick n Pay.

The approved products are from the retailer’s affordable PnP private label range, including No Name products, across fresh produce, including fruit, vegetables, lean meat and fish, and grocery items, including sugar-free peanut butter, high-fibre cereals, legume pastas, and reduced-sugar condiments.

A “Live Well Club” badge will be placed on qualifying products in-store and online to help customers easily identify them.

Image supplied

The Pick n Pay Live Well Club builds on its existing initiatives to afford more customers the opportunity to choose healthier food options.

“Eating well is no longer a niche trend; it’s mainstream, and customers want affordable options. We’ve already seen the positive feedback on initiatives we’ve launched over the years. Our diverse fresh produce and the Pick n Pay private label products, including the Live Well range, offer exceptional value. To support our new initiative, our in-house dietitian will continue to advise and support customers on healthy lifestyle choices,” says Chamberlain.

Pick n Pay dietitian Juliet Fearnhead highlights that many South Africans are at high risk of developing diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease due to low fruit and vegetable intake and excessive consumption of processed foods, unhealthy fats, salt, and sugar.

“This prompted us to launch the PnP Live Well range, with each product meeting government regulations and Pick n Pay’s stringent health criteria for salt, saturated fat, and sugar content. The new Live Well Club is an exciting step forward, providing customers with additional support on their health journey," says Fearnhead.

After a simple sign-up process (on the Smart Shopper app, website, kiosk or SMS), Pick n Pay Live Well Club members will instantly earn triple Smart Shopper points when shopping Live Well Club-approved products in-store or online, which they can use as cashback on their next purchase. The 15% off discount vouchers will be for in-store purchases.

The new Live Well Club joins other successful Pick n Pay Clubs - Baby, Pet, Wine, and Coffee - which enhances value for Smart Shoppers.

Visit the Pick n Pay Live Well Club for more.