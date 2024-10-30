Retail Packaging
Packaging Company news South Africa

    Employee wellness at Mpact Plastics

    Issued by Mpact
    30 Oct 2024
    30 Oct 2024
    In the fast-paced and highly competitive world of business, Mpact Plastics increasingly recognises the importance of employee wellness as a key factor in driving productivity, engagement, and long-term success.
    Employee wellness at Mpact Plastics

    Employee wellness encompasses physical, mental, emotional, and even financial well-being. A healthy workforce is not only more productive but also more innovative, resilient, and loyal. As the lines between personal and professional lives blur in today’s interconnected work environment, prioritising wellness has become a strategic necessity rather than a perk.

    To this end we regularly encourage blood drives, fitness and financial management programmes, and cancer awareness programmes at our plants in Wadeville, (Gauteng) Pinetown (KwaZulu-Natal) and Atlantis (Western Cape).

    During the month of October, we focus on breast cancer awareness and encourage our employees and their loved ones to undergo screening or conduct self-examination for early detection.

    Educating employees on cancer awareness is a vital part of fostering a healthy and informed workplace. Providing information on early detection, risk factors, and prevention strategies empowers employees to take charge of their health. Our employees attend workshops, informational sessions, and health screenings to help raise awareness about the importance of regular check-ups and recognising symptoms.

    Additionally, we offer resources such as access to professional counselling and wellness programmes and create a supportive environment for those affected by cancer. By promoting cancer awareness, we demonstrate our commitment to employee wellbeing and contribute to early intervention and potentially life-saving outcomes.

    Mpact, employee wellness
    Mpact
