Tourism & Travel Hospitality
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Hospitality News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    New collaboration set to innovate South Africa’s hospitality sector

    17 Sep 2024
    17 Sep 2024
    The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) has teamed up with The Restaurant Collective (TRC) and the South African Chefs Association (SACA) to bolster the hospitality sector's economic contribution, strengthen industry lobbying, promote innovation, and enhance benefits for members. This partnership aims to shape the future of the industry and drive excellence in the sector.
    Source: Sandra Seitamaa via
    Source: Sandra Seitamaa via Unsplash

    For Rosemary Anderson, Fedhasa national chairperson, the new collaboration illustrates how the industry is pulling together and finding strength in numbers as it seeks to standardise and formalise practices across the restaurant and hospitality industry, ensuring guests receive consistently high standards of service and reassurance when visiting South Africa.

    In addition, the partnership prioritises upskilling industry professionals, formalising qualifications, and establishing a more attractive career path for those entering or advancing within the sector.

    Why this partnership matters

    "This partnership comes at a crucial time as we continue to recover and grow post-pandemic," says Anderson. "By focussing on formal guidelines and improved qualifications, we’re set to not only support our members but elevate the visitor experience and rebuild the industry as an attractive career choice."

    The new partnership offers immediate value to members, who will benefit from a wide range of initiatives, including new certification and training programmes, the creation of a national Restaurant Forum, and the launch of the country’s first-ever Top Restaurants Awards System, endorsed by Fedhasa and SA Chefs Association. These efforts are designed to elevate industry standards and provide members with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive landscape.

    It is also expected to boost direct and indirect supplier participation, strengthening the entire value chain.

    Member benefits and industry impact

    Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket and co-founder of The Restaurant Collective, emphasises the strategic importance of the partnership:
    “Partnering with Fedhasa enhances the overall standing of sit-down restaurants, as this model is closely linked to the broader hospitality sector in South Africa. With Fedhasa’s strong relationships within government and various industries, we have the opportunity to elevate skills and improve the guest experience, driving industry growth.”

    Harding continues: "Bringing the hospitality and restaurant sectors together will help us achieve economies of scale for upskilling initiatives. Additionally, we become a more attractive association for government initiatives focused on job growth and workforce development."

    The partnership also presents exciting opportunities for chefs across South Africa.

    Gregory Henderson, chef and co-opted director of SA Chefs Association, comments: "We are transforming SA Chefs Association from a non-statutory to a statutory organisation to be the nominated voice of the restaurant industry."

    Looking ahead

    This partnership marks a significant milestone for South Africa’s hospitality industry.

    "By uniting key players, we are further recognising the crucial role hospitality plays in the economy and in shaping South Africa’s global reputation," says Anderson. "Together, we are setting a new standard for excellence and long-term success."

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz