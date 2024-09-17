New collaboration set to innovate South Africa’s hospitality sector

The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) has teamed up with The Restaurant Collective (TRC) and the South African Chefs Association (SACA) to bolster the hospitality sector's economic contribution, strengthen industry lobbying, promote innovation, and enhance benefits for members. This partnership aims to shape the future of the industry and drive excellence in the sector.

Source: Sandra Seitamaa via Unsplash

For Rosemary Anderson, Fedhasa national chairperson, the new collaboration illustrates how the industry is pulling together and finding strength in numbers as it seeks to standardise and formalise practices across the restaurant and hospitality industry, ensuring guests receive consistently high standards of service and reassurance when visiting South Africa.

In addition, the partnership prioritises upskilling industry professionals, formalising qualifications, and establishing a more attractive career path for those entering or advancing within the sector.

Why this partnership matters

"This partnership comes at a crucial time as we continue to recover and grow post-pandemic," says Anderson. "By focussing on formal guidelines and improved qualifications, we’re set to not only support our members but elevate the visitor experience and rebuild the industry as an attractive career choice."

The new partnership offers immediate value to members, who will benefit from a wide range of initiatives, including new certification and training programmes, the creation of a national Restaurant Forum, and the launch of the country’s first-ever Top Restaurants Awards System, endorsed by Fedhasa and SA Chefs Association. These efforts are designed to elevate industry standards and provide members with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive landscape.

It is also expected to boost direct and indirect supplier participation, strengthening the entire value chain.

Member benefits and industry impact

Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket and co-founder of The Restaurant Collective, emphasises the strategic importance of the partnership:

“Partnering with Fedhasa enhances the overall standing of sit-down restaurants, as this model is closely linked to the broader hospitality sector in South Africa. With Fedhasa’s strong relationships within government and various industries, we have the opportunity to elevate skills and improve the guest experience, driving industry growth.”

Harding continues: "Bringing the hospitality and restaurant sectors together will help us achieve economies of scale for upskilling initiatives. Additionally, we become a more attractive association for government initiatives focused on job growth and workforce development."

The partnership also presents exciting opportunities for chefs across South Africa.

Gregory Henderson, chef and co-opted director of SA Chefs Association, comments: "We are transforming SA Chefs Association from a non-statutory to a statutory organisation to be the nominated voice of the restaurant industry."

Looking ahead

This partnership marks a significant milestone for South Africa’s hospitality industry.

"By uniting key players, we are further recognising the crucial role hospitality plays in the economy and in shaping South Africa’s global reputation," says Anderson. "Together, we are setting a new standard for excellence and long-term success."