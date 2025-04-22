Is Meta too big for its own good? What the latest antitrust trial says about big tech's future

Meta – the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp – is once again in the spotlight, this time facing off with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in a high-stakes antitrust trial. At the heart of the case is a bold accusation: that Meta’s acquisitions of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014 were less about innovation and more about crushing competition.

According to the FTC, Meta followed a “buy or bury” strategy – snapping up rising rivals before they could pose a real threat to its dominance. They point to internal communications, including emails from CEO Mark Zuckerberg, which suggest that these deals were calculated moves to protect Meta’s market share, not necessarily to improve the user experience.

Meta, however, claims otherwise. The company argues that the social media landscape remains competitive, with platforms like TikTok and YouTube providing strong alternatives. They also insist that the acquisitions have led to better functionality and greater privacy features for users – a win-win, in their view.

But here's the thing: this trial isn’t just about Meta. It’s about the rules of the game for all tech giants. If the court sides with the FTC, we could see a major shift in how tech companies are allowed to grow through acquisitions. In Meta’s case, it could even mean being forced to sell off Instagram and WhatsApp – a move that would change the shape of the digital world as we know it.

For consumers and business owners alike, this raises important questions. Have we allowed too much power to sit in the hands of too few players? Has convenience come at the cost of choice?

Should regulators step in and break up these massive platforms – or has Meta simply played the game well within the rules? The outcome of this case could influence how the internet evolves in the years to come, not just in the US, but globally.

