Platform-hopping is not a strategy

Let’s be honest, most businesses are far too busy trying to show up everywhere online. From TikTok trends and Instagram reels to LinkedIn updates and Pinterest boards, it’s exhausting. And often? Pointless. Chasing every platform just because it’s the current flavour of the month isn’t a strategy; it’s a digital circus act. The truth is, not every platform suits every business, and the smartest brands know how to pick their battles.

More importantly, the one digital space you should always invest in is the one you actually own: your website. Because here’s the kicker, we’re all playing on borrowed turf with social platforms. Algorithms shift, governments intervene (hello, TikTok ban scare in the US), and Meta’s empire could collapse or morph into something unrecognisable faster than you can say 'boost post'. A website, on the other hand? That’s your turf. You own the land, the rules, the real estate, and no one can kick you off.

Choose platforms based on business fit, not hype

There’s no single right answer for which platform to use. The right mix depends on what you sell, who your audience is, and how they like to be engaged. That said, there are some patterns worth noting.

If you’re in retail, hospitality, travel, or lifestyle, platforms like Facebook and Instagram remain essential. The Meta ecosystem offers strong shopping tools, precise targeting for paid campaigns, and solid community-building features. It’s perfect for businesses that can churn out engaging visuals and use Stories, Reels and product tags to drive sales directly. Just be prepared to pay to play; organic reach isn’t what it used to be, so investing in paid advertising is vital to gain traction.

For B2B and professional services, LinkedIn is your best friend. It’s one of the few places where well-written, longer-form content still performs well, and even a little sales pitch is expected. It’s ideal for showcasing your expertise, building authority, and connecting directly with decision-makers. Pair this with smart graphic design to make your posts stand out amid all the motivational waffle, and you’ve got a potent presence.

More visual and product-led industries like décor or events should give Pinterest serious consideration. Pinterest users are planners; they’re looking for inspiration and are ready to spend. A high-quality, keyword-optimised pin can drive traffic to your site for months, sometimes years. Similarly, YouTube remains a powerhouse for product demos, how-to guides, and long-form storytelling. If your service needs explanation, don’t underestimate the power of video, and don’t skimp on production value.

TikTok? It’s the wild west of digital marketing. The algorithm is powerful, discovery is fast, and the potential reach is massive. It’s a playground for challenger brands and companies that can deliver quick, authentic, and slightly offbeat content.

X (formerly Twitter) still has a place, particularly for news-driven businesses, SaaS brands, and fast-moving tech companies. It’s great for short, snappy updates, customer service, and thought leadership threads. Just be aware it’s noisy and fast-paced. If you can’t commit to regular, reactive posting, you’ll likely be drowned out.

Don’t just post, convert

Here’s where most businesses go wrong: they treat platforms as ends, not means. You’re not just building an audience on Instagram or TikTok, you’re using those platforms to drive people somewhere else, ideally, to your website. Because that’s where the real magic happens, that’s where you collect emails, convert leads, and close sales. Your website is your digital headquarters, and unlike a social profile, you control every pixel.

Too many businesses sink endless hours into posting, replying, and chasing metrics on third-party platforms without investing in the one channel they truly own. While social media gets the spotlight, your website should never be an afterthought. It needs to be fast, mobile-friendly, easy to navigate, and designed with conversion in mind. Yes, it should look good, but most importantly, it must work.

The benefit of owning your website goes beyond just control; it’s about data. Google Analytics, CRM integrations, lead tracking… all your own insights to optimise your strategy, without worrying about algorithm tweaks or sudden platform bans.

Blend strategy with execution

If you’re a medium-sized business, you probably don’t have the time to manage a dozen platforms, tweak every post, and monitor performance around the clock. That’s where professional support makes a difference. A smart social media management partner will help you identify where your audience actually is and what kind of content they’ll respond to. Add in compelling graphic design and clever copywriting, and your brand instantly becomes more memorable, trustworthy, and scroll-stopping.

With paid advertising, you get even more bang for your buck. Precision targeting and A/B testing can turn a good campaign into a great one. When done right, the ROI isn’t just measurable; it’s scalable.

The key is cohesion. Every part of your digital presence should point back to your website. Social posts tease, and ads attract, but your website (and email marketing) closes the loop. Without that, you’re just entertaining the internet, not converting it.

Final thoughts?

Yes, play the game on social. Pick the right platform for your business, show up smartly, and use every tool to your advantage. But always, always make sure it all points back to your corner of the internet.

Need help building a social media presence that actually delivers results?

