Nigeria takes centre stage at Fame Week Africa 2024

Nigeria has been announced as the country of honour for the third edition of Fame Week Africa, taking place from 1-7 September 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa.

This recognition underscores Nigeria's substantial growth as a powerhouse in the cultural and creative industries both within Africa and on the global stage.

Nigeria has become a leading trendsetter with its thriving film industry and an expanding international footprint in music and fashion. Notably, Nigerian fashion labels such as Head of State, Tia Adeola, and Oshobor added vibrant and cutting-edge designs to the runways of New York Fashion Week 2024.

Simultaneously, Nigerian music artists, including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, and Odumodublvck, are achieving global success, riding the digital wave to international acclaim.

Nollywood, Nigeria's film industry, is valued at over $6.4bn, producing more than 2,500 movies annually. This rapid growth has positioned Nollywood as a key player in the global entertainment sector, second only to Bollywood in terms of film production volume.

Fame Week Africa will celebrate Nigeria's dynamic creative sector and foster international collaboration through a series of high-profile events. These include screenings, producers' panels focusing on co-production opportunities, and a Nollywood Night for Fame Week Africa's Opening Night Party.

Martin Hiller, Fame Week Africa's portfolio director, remarked, “The country of honour designation is a celebration of a nation's rich culture and creativity. Nigeria's historical influence on African film, television, music, and fashion is indisputable, and its recent rise on the global stage is undeniable. This year is the perfect time to spotlight Nigeria, and we have exciting plans in place to celebrate this spectacularly.”

Obi Asika, director general/CEO of the National Council for Arts & Culture, added, “This recognition as the country of honour at Fame Week Africa is a tremendous opportunity for Nigeria to showcase our vibrant cultural heritage and creative prowess. We look forward to sharing our stories, innovations, and artistic achievements with the world, fostering deeper connections and collaborations across the global creative industry.”

The Country of Honour celebration is an integral part of the MIP Africa conference programme, which shapes the Film and TV industry year through keynotes from leading global players, future-focused summits, and exclusive insight presentations. Previous Countries of Honour have included the USA (2022) and Canada (2023).

The Nigeria Pavilion, organised by the National Council for Arts and Culture, will serve as a hub for networking meetings focused on co-production and distribution agreements, as well as other career-enhancing discussions. It will also host various activities throughout the week celebrating Nigeria's designation as the Country of Honour.

Fame Week Africa kicks off on 1 September 2024 with Nollywood Night at the Rockefeller Hotel. The event then moves to the Cape Town Convention Centre 2 from 2-4 September for MIP Africa, Muziki Africa, and the African Fashion Forum, concluding with the FAME Shorts Festival from 4 to 7 September at The Labia Theatre.

Registration is now open at fameweekafrica.com.