Lifestyle Events
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Events News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Creative Coffee Week kicks off in Durban bringing the biggest names in global coffee

    24 Jul 2024
    24 Jul 2024
    The 7th annual edition of Creative Coffee Week (CCW) in partnership with FNB, takes place from 24-26th July 2024 at FNB’s Acacia House on Umhlanga Ridge and brings together some of the biggest names in specialty coffee to South Africa.
    Photo by on
    Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

    Patrik Rolf, from April Coffee in Denmark, is a four-time finalist at a World Level – a coffee roaster, a barista and renown influencer in the world of coffee and for the first time ever will be visiting South Africa and will be presenting the latest trends in global coffee to top coffee industry professionals, roasters, baristas and coffee business owners.

    CCW will also host the April Brewers Cup, reportedly the first of its kind in the country, with top baristas from around the country competing including two former SA Barista Champions and two Cup Tasters Champions.

    Rolf will also be joined at Creative Coffee Week by the doyen of Yemeni coffee, Andrew Nicholson, from Windrose Coffee in Oman, who has spent over 20 years working with the most highly sought after Yemeni coffee. He is a Coffee Q-Grader, an international coffee judge and authority on the coffee landscape in the Middle East.

    Miranda Caldwell, The Coffee MBA, will be bringing her insights into the business side of coffee. Caldwell’s career has been a two-decade winding path of working with specialty coffee roasters. She’s been a COO, green buyer, sales leader, product marketing manager, educator, barista, café manager, and more.

    Coffee industry professionals from all over South Africa will gather at FNB’s Acacia House on Umhlanga Ridge to listen to these international VIP guests, taste some very rare coffees, and learn about the latest international trends in coffee – from agriculture, to processing methods, coffee trading, roasting and brewing coffee at the highest levels.

    “It is a huge privilege to be hosting these international names and local talent right here in our hometown of Durban,” says Melanie Winter, editor-at-large of Coffee Magazine, and co-founder of Creative Coffee Week.

    “People pay thousands of Euros to fly to Europe or the US to listen to these incredible coffee personalities speak about these important topics, and we have been able to secure their presence here in the beautiful Durban winter, during this educational and inspirational conference on the calendar! We are grateful to our Partners who make it possible for us to bring a little bit of the global coffee world to our community.”

    FNB has partnered with Creative Coffee Week since its inception.

    Jayendran Pillay, Regional Head, FNB Commercial in KwaZulu-Natal, speaks to the partnership. “At FNB, we understand that businesses are the backbone of the economy, and we will continue providing them with meaningful support to enable them to grow. This initiative demonstrates the real help we are providing, through our support for the coffee sector in South Africa, across the entire value chain, as we see its value in terms of job creation, from SMEs all the way through to large scale coffee operations. We see the coffee sector adding value to most South Africans every day and truly believe in being more than “just banking” to our clients and therefore partnering in such events allows us keep to our promise of Help."

    Read more: FNB, Andrew Nicholson
    Share this article
    NextOptions



    Related

    Jozi My Jozi leads biggest inner-city clean-up on Mandela Day
    aHead Marketing ServicesJozi My Jozi leads biggest inner-city clean-up on Mandela Day
    18 Jul 2024
    Source: © 123rf Shop! South Africa has announced the industry leaders and influencers for its second annual Outstanding Shopper Marketing Awards (OSMA)
    Shop! South Africa announces judging panel for Outstanding Shopper Marketing Awards
    12 Jul 2024
    Source: Supplied. Lytania Johnson, chief executive officer of FNB Personal Segment.
    Nearly 50% of South Africans lack a retirement plan, FNB survey
    11 Jul 2024
    Kantar&#x2019;s Mzansi Consumer Barometer 2024
    KantarKantar’s Mzansi Consumer Barometer 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    Absa partners with the Karkloof Country Club in a new 3-year agreement to support the community
    OnPoint PRAbsa partners with the Karkloof Country Club in a new 3-year agreement to support the community
    7 May 2024
    Richard Frost, product head at Armata
    Consumers must beware of Tap and Go fraud
    6 May 2024
    How much funding does your small business need?
    How much funding does your small business need?
    24 Apr 2024
    Source: Supplied. Himal Parbhoo, chief executive officer of FNB Retail Cash Investments.
    FNB stokvel savings increase to R9.6bn despite tough economic environment
    19 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz