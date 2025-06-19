Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

KAP LimitedFundiConnectSappiNorth-West University (NWU)UCT Graduate School of BusinessAfdaImpaqOxford University PressCoronationTutor DoctorFalse Bay CollegeEnterprises University of PretoriaMultiChoiceUniversity of PretoriaEduvosEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

SPONSORED BY:

More #YouthMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Zakes Bantwini graduates from Harvard Business School

    Zakes Bantwini, a Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, and cultural entrepreneur, has officially graduated the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports (BEMS) executive education at Harvard Business School - a milestone that positions him among an elite class of creative industry leaders shaping the future of global entertainment.
    19 Jun 2025
    19 Jun 2025



    This executive education programme, hosted in Boston, USA, is designed for top-tier professionals across entertainment, media, and sports who are redefining the business of culture.

    It brings together a curated cohort of global icons, CEOs, and changemakers to engage in transformative leadership development under the guidance of Harvard’s world-class faculty.

    Originally selected for the programme in 2020, Bantwini’s attendance was postponed following the global shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

    In a testament to his unwavering pursuit of excellence, he reapplied and was once again accepted.

    His participation marks a significant milestone, not only in his personal journey, but for South Africa’s presence on the world stage.

    As a pioneer of the African creative renaissance, Bantwini continues to expand his influence far beyond music, serving as a bridge between African innovation and global opportunity.

    “Completing this programme at Harvard is more than a personal achievement; it's a powerful statement about where African creatives belong: in every global conversation, in every boardroom, and at every table where the future is being shaped,” said Bantwini.

    With this credential, Bantwini enters a rarefied space joining a global league of entertainment executives, producers, athletes, and artists who are not only shaping culture but redefining the business frameworks behind it.

    With the knowledge and networks gained at Harvard, Bantwini is poised to further uplift the African creative economy and forge new pathways for global collaboration through the programmes hosted at the Zakes Bantwini Foundation, which will include a sports division as well as a business of music programme designed to propel the industry forward.

    Read more: Harvard Business School, Zakes Bantwini, African creative economy, African creatives
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz