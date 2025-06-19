Zakes Bantwini graduates from Harvard Business School

Zakes Bantwini, a Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, and cultural entrepreneur, has officially graduated the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports (BEMS) executive education at Harvard Business School - a milestone that positions him among an elite class of creative industry leaders shaping the future of global entertainment.





This executive education programme, hosted in Boston, USA, is designed for top-tier professionals across entertainment, media, and sports who are redefining the business of culture.

It brings together a curated cohort of global icons, CEOs, and changemakers to engage in transformative leadership development under the guidance of Harvard’s world-class faculty.

Originally selected for the programme in 2020, Bantwini’s attendance was postponed following the global shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a testament to his unwavering pursuit of excellence, he reapplied and was once again accepted.

His participation marks a significant milestone, not only in his personal journey, but for South Africa’s presence on the world stage.

As a pioneer of the African creative renaissance, Bantwini continues to expand his influence far beyond music, serving as a bridge between African innovation and global opportunity.

“Completing this programme at Harvard is more than a personal achievement; it's a powerful statement about where African creatives belong: in every global conversation, in every boardroom, and at every table where the future is being shaped,” said Bantwini.

With this credential, Bantwini enters a rarefied space joining a global league of entertainment executives, producers, athletes, and artists who are not only shaping culture but redefining the business frameworks behind it.

With the knowledge and networks gained at Harvard, Bantwini is poised to further uplift the African creative economy and forge new pathways for global collaboration through the programmes hosted at the Zakes Bantwini Foundation, which will include a sports division as well as a business of music programme designed to propel the industry forward.