New IIE Varsity College community law clinic to serve and educate

Private higher education provider, the Independent Institute of Education (IIE) recently launched a new mega law clinic in Randburg that aims to offer free legal advice and a variety of legal services to underserved communities, while providing its law students with on-the-job experience.

Supplied image (L-R): Yonela Dishi (Candidate Legal Practitioner), Jared Boy (Junior Attorney), Soretha Venter (Senior Attorney - Director: Law Clinic (Inland Region), Happiness Mkabe (Candidate Legal Practitioner) and Kerushlen Marie (Legal Intern)

Community law clinics play a pivotal role in addressing the systemic barriers to justice faced by underserved populations, particularly in South Africa, where economic disparities often limit access to legal services for many vulnerable citizens.

Soretha Venter, senior attorney and director of the clinics in the region, believes this is why the IIE Varsity College’s Randburg Community Law Clinic will be a game-changer for the community.

“It’s our most ambitious effort yet to bridge the gap in access to justice, ensuring marginalised individuals can exercise their legal rights while equipping our students with real-world skills,” Venter says.

“Law clinics like ours promote fairness, equality, the rule of law, and transform lives by providing essential legal services while empowering our students to become empathetic, skilled legal professionals dedicated to social justice.”

Free legal services

Continues Venter: “These clinics provide free legal advice, mediation services, and representation in matters such as family disputes, housing issues, employment conflicts, and consumer rights, empowering individuals who cannot afford private attorneys. By bridging this gap, law clinics ensure fair and equitable treatment for all, uphold human rights, and promote social cohesion by providing avenues for resolving disputes and addressing grievances.”

Beyond resolving individual cases, they foster social justice through community outreach, offering workshops and campaigns on critical issues like domestic violence and discrimination, which educate the public and enhance awareness of legal protections.

“The benefits to communities extend beyond immediate legal solutions... Law clinics not only resolve disputes but also build trust in the legal system by providing accessible, compassionate support. They advocate for systemic improvements, collaborating with nonprofits and government agencies to address broader societal challenges,” Venter says.

For instance, initiatives like family law mediation and post-litigation support for clients, as planned by the IIE Varsity College Randburg mega-clinic, offer sustainable solutions for low-income families. By equipping communities with knowledge and resources, these clinics strengthen social cohesion and promote a culture of justice, ensuring lasting impact for individuals and society as a whole.

Work experience

In addition to providing communities with free legal representation and support, law clinics ensure that SA’s future legal practitioners receive a real-world, holistic education.

This year, more than 120 final-year students from three campuses will gain hands-on experience at the Randburg clinic, under the supervision of experienced attorneys. Groups of around eight students at a time work Monday through Thursday, immersing themselves in consultations, legal drafting, research, and court visits.

“Students are exposed to every facet of a real law firm. This practical training not only hones their skills in client interaction and case management but also instils a deep sense of social responsibility,” says Venter.

The Randburg mega clinic is equipped with three attorneys’ offices, four candidate legal practitioner spaces, a boardroom with state-of-the-art digital and online facilities and four consultation rooms. It currently has two full time attorneys, two candidate legal practitioners and a legal intern, and the team will be growing in months to come.

The Randburg mega-clinic builds on the success of IIE Varsity College’s earlier clinics established in Durban North (2022), Pretoria (April 2024), and Cape Town (July 2024). Another clinic is set to open in Nelson Mandela Bay in August 2025.