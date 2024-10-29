Brands score big in Kaizer Chiefs and Springboks sponsorships

The Kaizer Chiefs vs. Mamelodi Sundowns game had over three million viewers while Castel Lager garnered returns with over R8.2m in advertising from the Rugby Championship game between eh Springboks and Argentina.

Castle Lager's sponsorship translated into returns of over R8.2m in advertising value from logos, signage, and media mentions from the Rugby Championship game match between the Springboks and Argentina (Image supplied)

Think of the controversy surrounding the SARU over a potential R1.3bn equity deal with Ackerley Sports highlights and it is apparent just how sponsorship can be a critical revenue stream for sports organisations.

For brands sponsorships offer significant returns in the form of visibility and fan engagement.

The 28 September Kaizer Chiefs vs. Mamelodi Sundowns game and the Springboks vs. Argentina test match both demonstrate the value that sports sponsorship can deliver.

Kaizer Chiefs vs. Mamelodi Sundowns

The match attracted 3.26 million viewers on SABC 1 and SuperSport, with nearly half (46%) of the audience being female.

The game’s top sponsors saw major returns:

Kappa: R1.9m in advertising value

Vodacom: R1.6m

Absa, Toyota, and SuperSport: Each generating over R1.5m in exposure

Springboks vs. Argentina Rugby Championship

The test match on the same day drew 447,341 viewers.

Interestingly, 53% of those viewers were women, and 72% were aged 50 and older.

For brands like Castle Lager, this translated into big returns with over R8.2m in advertising value from logos, signage, and media mentions.

Other top performers included:

FNB: R3.4m



Nike: R3.1m



MTN: R3m

“By tracking every mention of a brand's name or logo, sponsors get the data they need to measure their exposure, audience reach, and return on investment which helps them make smarter decisions about their sponsorship strategies,” says Joe Hamman, director of Novus Group.

“Similarly, brands looking to attract sponsors can demonstrate their value by showcasing the assets that appeal to major sponsors.

“This serves as a proof point, providing concrete evidence of their ability to generate significant exposure and deliver measurable returns,” adds Hamman.