Vodacom now! wins gold for the third consecutive year

This marks the third consecutive year (2022, 2023, 2024) that it has received this honour, adding to its previous win in 2020. This recognition underscores the blog’s pivotal role in supporting Vodacom’s vision and strategy of becoming a leading digital company.

The Vodacom now! blog has been instrumental in transforming public perception of Vodacom from a traditional cellphone brand to a forward-thinking leader in customer experience that leverages big data and the Internet of Things (IoT). By consistently delivering valuable and engaging content, the blog has also become a trusted resource for customers seeking how-to information, enabling them to resolve many service requests on their own. This shift has significantly reduced the volume of calls to Vodacom’s customer care line over the years, resulting in monthly savings to Vodacom of approximately R200,000.

Sunaina Parbhu, portfolio manager Social Media and Content Marketing at Vodacom, says: “The Vodacom now! blog is a testament to the power of content marketing in driving business goals. Through it, we have not only enhanced our customers’ experience but also achieved substantial operational efficiencies in our business. Winning this award for the third year in a row reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation in digital content.”

Andrew Nunneley, strategy director at New Media, adds: “This accolade celebrates the collaborative effort between Vodacom and New Media. By doing what we do best – focusing on the customer and giving them valuable content – we have been able to support Vodacom’s transformation into a digital leader, and generate real ROI, which is something we’re very proud of. Huge congrats to Vodacom and to our team for delivering so consistently and winning such a big accolade for three years in a row.”

The New Generation Awards celebrate ingenuity with a specific focus on results and insight-based success. Launched in 2012, it has become the largest independent performance-based digital media awards in South Africa, with over 500 entries received from leading brands and agencies every year.

The Vodacom now! blog’s success story is a powerful example of how content marketing can drive tangible business results. By aligning content with business goals and customer needs, Vodacom has not only enhanced its brand perception but also achieved significant cost savings and operational efficiencies.

For more information about New Media and their content marketing work, visit www.newmedia.co.za.



