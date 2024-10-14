MDPMI provisional report to be released next month, November 2024

The Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) will publish its Provisional Report with initial findings, remedies, and recommendations in November 2024.

The adjustment in the administrative timetable is to allow for sufficient time to receive and incorporate remaining submissions from various stakeholders, including major digital platforms and media publishers and associations.

The MDPMI further continues to receive expert reports from media companies and needs to ensure comprehensive analysis and integration of all gathered information.

Extensive information gathering

Additionally, the MDPMI has also conducted a consumer survey and will be releasing the results thereof soon.

The MDPMI commenced on 17 October 2023 in terms of section 43B(1)(a) of the Competition Act 89 of 1998 (as amended).

The Inquiry was initiated because the Commission has reason to believe that there are market features on digital platforms that distribute news media content that impede, distort, or restrict competition, or undermine the purposes of the Act, and which have material implications for the news media sector of South Africa.

The MDPMI has completed extensive rounds of information gathering that include:

Statement of Issue



Further Statement of Issues



Public Hearings



Confidential in-camera sessions

All the Inquiry documents as well as public versions of stakeholder submissions are available on the Inquiry’s website.

The Inquiry team will provide further updates as necessary.