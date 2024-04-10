MDPMI Inquiry anounces supplementary processes

Following the conclusion of recent public hearings, the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI/Inquiry) has released an updated administrative timetable. In addition, supplementary processes have been announced, including in-camera sessions, to involve stakeholders in discussions regarding confidential information.

The MDPMI, initiated by the Competition Commission under section 43B(1)(a) of the Competition Act No. 89 of 1998 (as amended), has been conducting extensive investigations into the distribution of media content on digital platforms operating in South Africa and the advertising technological service providers.

The public hearings spanned over 16 days beginning on 4 March 2024 with several stakeholders including media associations, academics, print and broadcast media, community media, digital platforms, ad brokers, and AdTech service providers giving invaluable insights and extensive information to the Inquiry panel and technical team.

The hearings, chaired by the Competition Commission’s chief economist James Hodge and panel member Paula Fray, facilitated direct engagement with stakeholders, delving into critical topics such as the digitalisation of news media, the interaction and monetisation of news media and digital platforms, the operations of digital platform markets, their relationship with news media, and changes in user behaviour in the consumption of news media.

Numerous critical issues were raised during these hearings and as a result, it became evident that a broader scope of information is necessary, specific to South Africa, to build a robust evidence-based assessment. Therefore, the MDPMI is in the process of compiling another comprehensive information request for relevant stakeholders.

Furthermore, in response to requests from stakeholders and to effectively handle confidential information, provisions for in-camera sessions have been incorporated into the revised timetable. These sessions will be utilised where necessary for stakeholders to submit expert reports and to engage confidentially with the panel and for the panel to scrutinise sensitive information submitted.

The complexity and extent of issues identified during the public hearings necessitate additional time for thorough analysis. Therefore, the MDPMI has revised its administrative timetable to allow for more time to ensure informed findings are made. “The MDPMI team remains committed to completing this important inquiry expeditiously but also ensuring the process delivers robust findings and appropriate remedies where required,” said Hodge.

The Provisional Report is due for release in October 2024, allowing for the completion of all further processes.

The revised administrative timetable can be accessed here.