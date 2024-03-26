Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ogilvy South AfricaUrban Brew StudiosBroad MediaThe Garden VenueTopco MediaEverlyticOFM RadioIMC ConferenceTBWAPrimedia BroadcastingVodacom United Rugby ChampionshipMO AgencyKLAHoward AudioScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Digital News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ongama Mtimka ,Coalitions ,MK Party, ANC, RISE and More Part 2

Ongama Mtimka ,Coalitions ,MK Party, ANC, RISE and More Part 2

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Open AI's ChatGPT surprises founders with mass adoption

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    26 Mar 2024
    26 Mar 2024
    The surprising mass adoption of ChatGPT by everyday users caught the founders off guard.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Excitement

    "In November 2022, we released ChatGPT as a free research preview. We were not expecting the level of excitement and interest that people showed when they used it. The technology behind it had been publicly available for some time, so the extent of its adoption was beyond our expectations and honestly surprised us and many others," shared Haidee Schwartz, senior counsel for Open AI.

    Schwartz made these remarks during the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) on Monday, as the public hearings commenced with over 40 key stakeholders. The discussions centred on AI technology, where Open AI's advancements were highlighted, including the robotic hand Dactyl, the coding assistant Codex, and the DALL EA neural network model, capable of generating images from textual descriptions.

    This revelation came as Open AI, primarily focused on AI research, found itself with an unexpected consumer-facing hit. However, with the widespread use of AI chatbots like ChatGPT, a host of concerns have emerged, touching on security, data leakage, confidentiality, liability, intellectual property, compliance, and privacy.

    Public information

    Addressing the concerns surrounding data usage, Nora Puckett, general counsel for Open AI, emphasised their commitment to data security. "After training, the model does not retain access to the training data. It does not function like a search engine," she stated.

    Developing an advanced language model involves a process called pre-training, which requires exposing the model to vast amounts of human knowledge over months. Post-training, Open AI further refines the technology for safety and utility.

    Puckett clarified that Open AI's platforms rely solely on publicly available information, excluding data from paywalls or the 'dark web.' They have also established agreements with certain organisations, such as media houses, to use their information for AI training. However, website owners with publicly available data can choose to opt-out of Open AI's data usage.

    Commissioner James Hodge said more hearings into organisations such as Google will occur this week.

    Source:
    Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry to kick off month-long public hearings

    4 Mar 2024

    Read more: data, training, privacy, AI, Karabo Ledwaba, ChatGPT
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com

    Related

    Source:
    Kenya tells TikTok to show it is complying with privacy laws
     22 Mar 2024
    #OrchidsandOnions: Audi and Ogilvy's AI-generated ad is a piece of art
    #OrchidsandOnions: Audi and Ogilvy's AI-generated ad is a piece of art
     20 Mar 2024
    Source:
    AI-powered automation: A game-changer for marketers
     19 Mar 2024
    Carl Willoughby named chairperson of Creative Circle
    Carl Willoughby named chairperson of Creative Circle
     15 Mar 2024
    Source:
    Google moves against notorious spam news website
     14 Mar 2024
    Lebo Masekela is a designer at Wonder. Source: Supplied.
    #RisingStar: Lebo Masekela - A fresh voice in the South African design industry
     13 Mar 2024
    Audi SA and Ogilvy team up to create new AI-powered ad campaign
    Audi SA and Ogilvy team up to create new AI-powered ad campaign
    12 Mar 2024
    Source:
    Unmasking deepfakes: Navigating the threat to medical professional identity and trust
     7 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz