MTN’s ambitious ad launch promises personalised marketing in Africa

MTN Group has announced its digital advertising offering with the official launch of MTN Ads, now live in South Africa and Nigeria.

Leveraging MTN and Ayoba’s robust first-party data and extensive network, MTN Ads offers businesses and agencies opportunities to connect with their target audiences through what it calls precise, data-backed campaigns that enhance customer experience and drive business growth. MTN Ads is a critical component of MTN’s digital services business, aligning with the company’s broader strategy and 2025 ambition to be a leading provider of digital solutions in Africa.

MTN Ads to showcase at Seamless 2024

During the upcoming Seamless Africa 2024 conference, MTN will showcase its new platform, MTN Ads, offering advertisers, brands, and marketers an early look at its capabilities. With digital connectivity rising across Africa, MTN Ads is designed to help businesses of all sizes engage their audiences more effectively, tailored to the region’s unique digital landscape.

Unlocking the power of data for businesses

MTN Ads is harnessing the power of MTN’s extensive network of approximately 288 million subscribers and Ayoba 35 million monthly active users (MAU). One of the platform’s standout features is its device-agnostic design, ensuring accessibility on both feature phones and smartphones. Given the high usage of feature phones in the continent, this inclusive approach ensures that businesses can reach targeted audiences. Furthermore, MTN Ads will offer zero-rated advertising solutions, enabling businesses to engage with consumers without the constraints of data costs, which are often a barrier to digital engagement in the region.

“MTN Ads leverages the strength of MTN’s digital infrastructure and data insights added to the power of Ayoba to help businesses across Africa connect with their audiences in new and impactful ways. This solution empowers brands to deliver highly targeted, personalised campaigns through channels like SMS, Ayoba innovative platform and MTN display inventory while offering the unique advantage of zero-rated advertising.,” said Christian Bombrun, group CEO: Digital Services. “It is a testament to MTN’s ongoing commitment to driving digital innovation across the continent, supporting businesses of all sizes in reaching their customers and creating real value by enhancing engagement and driving growth.“

To extend its reach and offer advertising opportunities across the continent, MTN Ads is joining forces with Aleph, a global digital advertising company operating in over 130 countries, primarily in emerging markets. Aleph’s network engages consumers on more than 45 of the world’s leading digital platforms, enabling businesses to tap into a broader digital ecosystem and enhance the effectiveness and impact of their campaigns.

MTN Ads is already delivering over 100 million monthly impressions across digital platforms, including Ayoba and Captive Portals.

“MTN Ads is not just about delivering campaigns—it’s about transforming how businesses connect with consumers in Africa,” explained Bombrun. “We’ve designed this platform to meet the unique needs of businesses operating across the continent, enabling them to leverage data-driven insights for more personalised and impactful engagements. Whether you’re a local business or a global brand, MTN Ads gives you the tools to reach your audience in a way that resonates deeply, fostering stronger relationships and delivering real, measurable growth. Our focus remains on empowering businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital Africa.”