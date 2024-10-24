New Media soars – with 9 gold wins in New York

Increase the baggage allowance! South Africa’s leading content marketing agency is bringing home a whopping nine gold trophies from the 2024 Eddie & Ozzie Awards.

It was a big day in the Big Apple for New Media: having received 13 nominations in 11 categories, the agency garnered nine wins in total at the 2024 Eddie & Ozzie Awards, including two very special recognition awards.

New Media’s Woolworths Taste team scooped the coveted Editorial Team of the Year for the second time and its internal communications division’s group art director, Christopher Evans, was named Art Director of the Year. These special recognition awards transcend categories, honouring winners across consumer, B2B and custom/content marketing.

The remaining seven category wins and six honourable mentions reflect the full spectrum of New Media’s client work, covering content marketing (Woolworths, Mediclinic, Vodacom), internal communications (FNB), B2B marketing (Plascon), video production (Woolworths) and platform development (Mediclinic).

New Media CEO Aileen Lamb says: “The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards honour excellence in editorial content, design and platform globally. Our recognition at the 2024 awards prove that New Media is worldclass in all our specialist areas – across storytelling and tech. New Media is a one-stop agency for award-winning digital marketing solutions. From crafting compelling content to developing scalable platforms with our in-house software development agency, Swipe iX, our teams deliver end-to-end strategies that drive real results for our clients. We’re proud to have been recognised with nine golds at the 2024 Eddie & Ozzie Awards – it’s a testament to our expertise and commitment to excellence.

“I could also not be prouder of the Woolworths Taste team, who are in the midst of a very successful transition to a digital-first future, and Chris, who has dedicated 20 years of his remarkable 35-year career to elevating design at New Media.”

The head of the Woolworths Taste division, Kelly Cloete, was with Evans at the awards luncheon at City Winery at Pier 57 on the Hudson River to receive the trophies.

Gold wins

Special recognition > Editorial Team of the Year: New Media’s Woolworths Taste team Special recognition > Art Director of the Year: Christopher Evans, New Media’s internal communications division Eddies > Immersive/Interactive Storytelling: Plascon’s 2024 Colour Combination Revealed (DIY & Industrial Trade News) Eddies > App/Digital Edition: Mediclinic Baby app (with Swipe iX) Eddies > Podcast > Computer Science or Technology: Tech Talk with Vodacom Eddies > Series of Articles > Custom/Content Marketing: Abigail Donnelly for Woolworths Taste (Donnelly’s second win in this category) Eddies > Series of Articles > Consumer > Parenting/Family: Food24 Baby Eddies > Full Issue > Custom/Content Marketing: Woolworths Taste Eddies > Supplemental, Annual or One Shot > Consumer and Custom/Content Marketing: Tried & Tested cookbook for FNB internal communications



Honourable mentions

Eddies > App/Digital Edition: Leading Ideas, an online-only brand extension of Leading Architecture + Design Eddies > Range of Work by a Single Author > Consumer: Bianca Jones for Food24 Eddies > Series of Articles > Custom/Content Marketing: Khanya Mzongwana for Woolworths Taste Eddies > Social Media/Online Community > Consumer: Woolworths Taste on TikTok Eddies > Supplemental, Annual or One Shot > Consumer and Custom/Content Marketing: The Loadshedding Cookbook from Woolworths Taste Ozzies > Photography > Consumer: Jan Ras for Woolworths Taste



New Media’s nods at the Eddie & Ozzie Awards follow a gold win at the local New Generation Awards for Blogging Excellence by an Agency – for Vodacom. This was the third year in a row that New Media and Vodacom had won that award.

Lamb concludes: “A big shout-out to our visionary and brave clients, winning teams and finalists! At New Media, we’re passionate about creating meaningful connections. It’s a result of our collaborative approach that our work has once again gained significant global recognition.”



