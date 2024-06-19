New Media report unveils trends shaping video marketing in SA

Did you know that, according to Wyzowl survey results, 82% of people have been convinced to buy a product or service by watching a brand’s video? Even more impressive, 90% of video marketers report that video gives them a good return on their investment (ROI). These statistics, explored in detail in The Video of Things, reveal an opportunity that marketers can’t afford to ignore.

Apart from deep diving into global trends, the report also draws on Reddish Blue’s own experience gained working with a diverse client pool, whose content ranges from food and lifestyle to financial and healthcare.

“Compared to the US and Europe, South Africa often has limited access to in-depth content ecosystem insights, particularly regarding video,” says Hanfred Rauch, head of storytelling for Reddish Blue. “The Video of Things looks at global trends for context, while sharing our personal insights into what our clients’ video needs are right now. The value, therefore, lies in understanding the real needs of South African household brands, allowing marketers to create content that resonates with local audiences.”

The report covers three key areas:

Global video trends: A deep dive into the marketing, content and storytelling shaping the video landscape worldwide.

Podcast and vodcast trends: Insights into the world of podcasting (there are 504.9 million listeners globally), as well as the rise of vodcasting.

Video trends at New Media: How Reddish Blue meets the needs of its diverse clientele – featuring self-generated content, the concept of “thrifting” in content creation, and aspect ratio considerations.

New Media’s head of business intelligence, Megan Singh, says: “The Video of Things report highlights the power of combining data-driven insights with the human touch. Trends gleaned from data provide crucial context, but it’s our day-to-day experience working with diverse clients that truly unlocks the potential. This marriage of data analysis and our ‘in-the-trenches’ perspective allows us to craft video strategies that resonate with South African audiences. Data is the foundation, but our understanding of client needs builds the house.”

Learning from challenges

The Video of Things also explores common challenges faced in video content creation. It offers solutions specifically tailored to the South African context, where creativity often plays a crucial role in overcoming obstacles.

For example, the report looks at techniques for creating high-quality content with readily available resources, such as leveraging user-generated content – a strategy proven to increase engagement by 25% – repurposing existing footage, and employing creative storytelling techniques. As a case study, it illustrates how one internal communications client created a cohesive, high-quality campaign – using employee-generated material filmed on smartphones by teams in remote places.

Rauch says: “As we look ahead, the trajectory of video trends in 2024 underscores a dynamic shift towards more personalised, interactive and authentic storytelling. Brands that embrace these trends, integrating them into their marketing strategies, stand to forge deeper connections with their audiences. The future of video and podcasting is about embracing new technologies while crafting stories that resonate, engage and inspire. In this rapidly changing digital era, the power of multimedia storytelling is undeniable, offering a canvas for creativity, engagement and innovation.”

To download the free report, visit https://newmedia.co.za/the-video-of-things/

About New Media

New Media is a full-service digital agency with a reputation for powerful storytelling and technology. We craft content that ignites emotions, builds brand love, and delivers a proven return on investment. Backed by 25 years of experience and over 200 awards, we’ve become trusted partners for Africa’s leading brands. Our Purple People help companies across many industries achieve their strategic goals and forge lasting relationships with their customers and employees.

About Reddish Blue

Reddish Blue is New Media’s in-house video agency specialising in creating high-quality, cost-effective video and audio content at scale.