5 tips to starting a successful podcast
Podcasts are a great way to explore strategies to grow your business, inspire your creativity, and connect with your audience on a personal level.
The marketing experts behind Serpple is a comprehensive SEO tool designed to streamline rank tracking and provide in-depth insights for optimising online visibility, share insights into why starting a podcast could be a good decision for your business, along with tips for those dipping their toes into the podcast sphere.
5 reasons why businesses should start a podcast
- Audience engagement
Podcasts as a format encourage a more personal connection, as listeners hear your voice and tone, building trust and loyalty over time.
While traditional blogs or quick social media posts serve their purpose well, podcasts stand out as a way to create a space where your business can communicate directly with listeners.
With podcast episodes averaging around 45 minutes or so, there’s tons of opportunity to weave a compelling narrative, share valuable wisdom, and establish yourself as an industry leader.
- Reach niche audiences
When do you get the time to have a deep chat about your industry?
Podcasts offer businesses a powerful way to engage with niche audiences by creating content tailored to the specific interests, challenges and desires of their industries.
This approach helps build a connection with listeners who already care deeply about the topics you cover.
By being in tune with your audience’s needs and demonstrating your expertise, your podcast can position your brand as a trusted voice in your industry, making it easier to establish authority and loyalty within your niche market.
- Listener control
By starting a podcast, you automatically give your listeners control over how and when they consume the content you create, which can be empowering.
Unlike live radio or scheduled webinars, once published, podcast episodes remain accessible any time. This flexibility allows your audience to tune in at their convenience, whether it’s during their commute, workout or downtime, making it easier for your content to fit seamlessly into their daily lives.
This enhances user experience and expands the reach of your message to a time-flexible audience.
- Grow your discoverability
When you share episodes across platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, you can reach a global audience actively searching for valuable and engaging content.
Additionally, many podcast directories suggest episodes to users based on their listening habits, helping your show reach an audience who might not have found you otherwise.
Having said that, you have to remain consistent. By producing high-quality content regularly, you both increase your visibility and position your business as an industry thought leader.
- Podcasting is not as expensive as you think
Not all podcasts started in a $20,000 studio with high-tech equipment and HD cameras.
While the initial investment might include purchasing a good microphone, editing software and hosting services, the long-term benefits far outweigh the upfront costs.
They serve as evergreen content that remains discoverable long after publication, which means you can repurpose episodes into other content formats like blog posts, social media, or even email newsletters.
The versatility podcasting offers is an affordable and efficient way to build your brand, and connect to customers. and expand your company’s audience.
- Pick a niche
Choose a niche that you're passionate about and that aligns with your business.
Once picked, you’re bound to have a steady stream of ideas for content and can speak with informed confidence. The more specific and targeted your niche, the easier it will be to attract a loyal audience.
- Understand your audience
Research your target audience to learn more about their needs and interests. What challenges do they face? What type of content are they consuming? Surveys, social media polls and industry forums are great tools for gathering insights.
This way, you can tailor your episodes to provide value, answer questions and resonate with your audience. The better you understand your audience, the better your podcast will be.
- Consistency is key
As mentioned earlier, consistency is key. Decide on a regular format for your episodes, including their length, structure and release frequency.
Whether you opt for a 20-minute solo show, a 45-minute interview format or even a mix of both, this kind of consistency helps set audience expectations.
Regular release schedules, whether they’re weekly, biweekly, or monthly, keep your listeners engaged and looking forward to new episodes.
Structure each episode with clear segments, such as an introduction, main content, and closing remarks, to maintain a professional flow.
- Use the right tools
If you’re planning to conduct remote interviews, invest in reliable platforms like Zencastr, SquadCast, or Riverside.fm.
These tools, designed for podcasters, offer high-quality audio and video recording with minimal latency, meaning your interviewees won’t cut out or look/sound grainy.
They also separate each participant’s audio track, which makes life easier when editing and providing professional sound quality.
- Pick a name that sticks
Last but not least choose a name for your podcast that’s clear, easy to remember, and relevant to your niche. It may sound easier than it is, but picking a strong podcast could either come to you in an ‘Eureka!’ moment or following weeks of meetings about it.
Your podcast name should hint at the content or theme while being unique enough to stand out. Keep it concise and avoid overly complex or generic terms.
You could even test the name with your target audience or trusted peers to make sure it resonates.
A great name can spark curiosity and make your podcast more discoverable.
5 tips to consider when starting
