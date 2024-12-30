Retail Fashion & Homeware
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Pareto LimitedMpactBET SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Nordstrom shareholders to see $24.25/share in private buyout

    30 Dec 2024
    30 Dec 2024
    Nordstrom, the iconic American department store chain, has announced its plans to transition into a private company.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    This follows an agreement on a $6.25bn buyout deal involving Nordstrom’s founding family and El Puerto de Liverpool, a prominent Mexican retailer.

    The company’s board of directors unanimously approved the transaction, which is slated to close in the first half of 2025. Under the agreement, the Nordstrom family will retain majority ownership at 50.1%, while Liverpool will hold a 49.9% stake. Shareholders of Nordstrom’s common stock will receive $24.25 in cash per share, according to the company’s press release.

    Read more: retail, sale, private, Nordstrom
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz