Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Driver Durban
- Executions Specialist - Campaigns Coordinator Gqeberha
- Business Unit Head / General Manager Johannesburg
- Office Manager and Executive Assistant Johannesburg
- Retail Marketing Manager Johannesburg
- Digital Marketing Manager Johannesburg
- Content Marketing Specialist Stellenbosch
- Performance Marketing Specialist Stellenbosch
- Marketing Assistant Stellenbosch
- Sales Agent Elukwatini
New Media shines on the global stage
Among the accolades, New Media was named runner-up for the highly coveted Large Agency of the Year award, marking a significant milestone in its 27-year history.
New Media CEO Aileen Lamb says: “We don’t do it for the awards, but we’ve always dreamed of being recognised as one of the best agencies in the world, standing alongside the global giants of our industry. Being named runner-up internationally for the first time is a momentous achievement for our Purple business. I’m incredibly proud of New Media’s talent, creativity and unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional content. This achievement is a true reflection of the talent of our people and the outstanding work they create for our clients, whose partnership and vision have been instrumental in our success.”
The eight ICMA trophies bring New Media’s 2024-25 total to 17 international awards, including 10 golds. These accolades highlight the agency’s exceptional work across multiple categories, reinforcing its ability to compete – and win – on the international stage.
New Media’s 2024 International Content Marketing Awards wins:
- RUNNER-UP: Large Agency of the Year (Grand Prix)
- GOLD: Best Use of Influencer Marketing
- SILVER: Best Annual Always-On Content Strategy
- SILVER: Best Content Team
- SILVER: Best Content Platform
- BRONZE: Best Use of Video – Individual
- BRONZE: Best Inter-Company Engagement
- BRONZE: Best Use of Social Media – B2C
- New Media shines on the global stage03 Feb 09:06
- New Media soars – with 9 gold wins in New York24 Oct 11:48
- Reddish Blue turns 1: A year of telling stories that matter15 Oct 13:39
- Vodacom now! wins gold for the third consecutive year14 Oct 10:18
- MoneyMarketing unveils bold new look09 Oct 11:14