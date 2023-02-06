Marketing & Media Marketing
    New Media shines on the global stage

    Issued by New Media
    3 Feb 2025
    3 Feb 2025
    New Media has solidified its position as a leader in the global content marketing industry, securing eight trophies at the prestigious International Content Marketing Awards (ICMA) in London.
    New Media shines on the global stage

    Among the accolades, New Media was named runner-up for the highly coveted Large Agency of the Year award, marking a significant milestone in its 27-year history.

    New Media CEO Aileen Lamb says: “We don’t do it for the awards, but we’ve always dreamed of being recognised as one of the best agencies in the world, standing alongside the global giants of our industry. Being named runner-up internationally for the first time is a momentous achievement for our Purple business. I’m incredibly proud of New Media’s talent, creativity and unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional content. This achievement is a true reflection of the talent of our people and the outstanding work they create for our clients, whose partnership and vision have been instrumental in our success.”

    The eight ICMA trophies bring New Media’s 2024-25 total to 17 international awards, including 10 golds. These accolades highlight the agency’s exceptional work across multiple categories, reinforcing its ability to compete – and win – on the international stage.

    New Media shines on the global stage

    New Media’s 2024 International Content Marketing Awards wins:

    • RUNNER-UP: Large Agency of the Year (Grand Prix)
    • GOLD: Best Use of Influencer Marketing
    • SILVER: Best Annual Always-On Content Strategy
    • SILVER: Best Content Team
    • SILVER: Best Content Platform
    • BRONZE: Best Use of Video – Individual
    • BRONZE: Best Inter-Company Engagement
    • BRONZE: Best Use of Social Media – B2C


    New Media
    New Media is a world-class digital agency with a reputation for powerful storytelling. We build emotional connections between brands and their audiences. And thanks to our innovative tech, the compelling content we create is strategic, measurable and a proven return on investment. Partner with us and transform your business through the power of storytelling and technology.
