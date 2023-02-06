New Media shines on the global stage

New Media has solidified its position as a leader in the global content marketing industry, securing eight trophies at the prestigious International Content Marketing Awards (ICMA) in London.

Among the accolades, New Media was named runner-up for the highly coveted Large Agency of the Year award, marking a significant milestone in its 27-year history.

New Media CEO Aileen Lamb says: “We don’t do it for the awards, but we’ve always dreamed of being recognised as one of the best agencies in the world, standing alongside the global giants of our industry. Being named runner-up internationally for the first time is a momentous achievement for our Purple business. I’m incredibly proud of New Media’s talent, creativity and unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional content. This achievement is a true reflection of the talent of our people and the outstanding work they create for our clients, whose partnership and vision have been instrumental in our success.”

The eight ICMA trophies bring New Media’s 2024-25 total to 17 international awards, including 10 golds. These accolades highlight the agency’s exceptional work across multiple categories, reinforcing its ability to compete – and win – on the international stage.

New Media’s 2024 International Content Marketing Awards wins:

RUNNER-UP: Large Agency of the Year (Grand Prix)



GOLD: Best Use of Influencer Marketing



SILVER: Best Annual Always-On Content Strategy



SILVER: Best Content Team



SILVER: Best Content Platform



BRONZE: Best Use of Video – Individual



BRONZE: Best Inter-Company Engagement



BRONZE: Best Use of Social Media – B2C



