    ‘Brand chem’: The 2025 trend of collaboration for lasting impact

    3 Feb 2025
    3 Feb 2025
    The shift in media consumption is in full swing with 93% of South Africans moving to digital media and with an 87% prediction that digital will overtake traditional media within the next year.
    Source: © TikTok TikTok’s What's Next 2025 Trend Report examines key trends shaping the future of marketing and entertainment
    Source: © TikTok TikTokTikTok’s What's Next 2025 Trend Report examines key trends shaping the future of marketing and entertainment

    These are findings from the TikTok’s What's Next 2025 Trend Report which examines key trends shaping the future of marketing and entertainment.

    3 trends

    TikTok's What's Next 2025 Trend Report dives into the three trends shaping how brands engage on TikTok in 2025: Brand fusion, Identity osmosis, and Creative catalysts.

    These trends give brands the tools to connect authentically, innovate boldly, and drive real results in a competitive, content-driven world.

    1. Brand fusion

      2. Gone are the days of one-size-fits-all messaging. On TikTok, brands thrive by embracing adaptability and forming lasting connections, as collaboration with creators becomes essential to success.

      Collaboration with creators isn’t just an option; it’s essential. Globally, two out of three TikTok users prefer brands that partner with multiple creators, a strategy that allows South African brands to amplify their reach by connecting with diverse voices that resonate locally.

      Additionally, 81% of TikTok users globally are open to discovering new brands on the platform, reinforcing its power as a discovery engine.

      A compelling example of Brand Fusion comes from Rainmaker’s partnership with Unilever’s Knorr brand to trial TikTok’s Video Shopping Ads during the winter festive season.

      Featuring a recipe video by a well-known creator, the campaign integrated Knorr’s products seamlessly throughout the content, with a direct link for users to purchase via the Checkers Sixty60 app.

      The results? A 116% increase in Gen Z customers and an 18.5% rise in value sales per basket.

    2. Identity osmosis

      3. Cultural relevance isn’t static—it’s a conversation.

      TikTok’s Symphony Dubbing makes it easier for brands to speak to audiences in their native languages, a powerful tool for South Africa’s multilingual landscape.

      By leaning into community feedback and embracing authentic storytelling, brands can adapt to their audience’s evolving identities and build trust.

      When brands align with shifting cultural values, they create a space for dialogue that transforms casual viewers into loyal advocates.

    3. Creative catalysts

      4. TikTok’s AI tools, part of the Creative Catalysts trend, empower brands to push creative boundaries by turning insights into actionable, ready-to-film ideas.

      As South Africa’s younger generations spend over 90% of their daily media time on digital platforms, AI-driven strategies provide a valuable way for brands to meet audiences where they are most engaged.

      TikTok users are 1.4x more excited about Generative AI in ads compared to other platforms, demonstrating the platform’s edge in creative innovation.

      This enthusiasm highlights how South African brands can leverage AI tools like Symphony Assistant to stay ahead of the curve and create impactful, trend-driven campaigns.

      TikTok isn’t just a platform; it’s a playground for bold ideas. Whether experimenting with new ad formats or remixing trends, the possibilities are endless.

    Brand chem

    A key talking point is that in 2025, brand success will be defined by one key ingredient: chemistry. This new approach, called "Brand Chem," underscores the importance of collaboration between brands, creators, and communities to create lasting impact.

    "In 2024, we saw brands push creative limits, lean into trends, and connect with their communities in powerful ways, but 2025 is set to take it even further,” says Shadi Kandil, general manager, global business solutions, Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Central and South Asia - TikTok.

    “The creative storytelling opportunities on TikTok are endless, and this year brands and creators will come together to continue to shape culture, spark fresh ideas, and accelerate business growth by tapping directly into what matters to the TikTok community."

    Other key findings

    Other key findings from the report include:

    • In South Africa 62% of users choose digital content over traditional TV, revealing a preference for mobile entertainment.

    • 81% of users are open to discovering new brands or products on TikTok.

    • 40% of users feel that brands that showcase their personality through content are more relevant to them.

    • 60% share information about products or brands with others on the platform.

    • 68% of users say brands should use the comment section to better understand their consumers.

    Access the full TikTok What's Next 2025 Trend Report here.

