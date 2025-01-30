‘Brand chem’: The 2025 trend of collaboration for lasting impact

Gone are the days of one-size-fits-all messaging. On TikTok, brands thrive by embracing adaptability and forming lasting connections, as collaboration with creators becomes essential to success.

Collaboration with creators isn’t just an option; it’s essential. Globally, two out of three TikTok users prefer brands that partner with multiple creators, a strategy that allows South African brands to amplify their reach by connecting with diverse voices that resonate locally.

Additionally, 81% of TikTok users globally are open to discovering new brands on the platform, reinforcing its power as a discovery engine.

A compelling example of Brand Fusion comes from Rainmaker’s partnership with Unilever’s Knorr brand to trial TikTok’s Video Shopping Ads during the winter festive season.

Featuring a recipe video by a well-known creator, the campaign integrated Knorr’s products seamlessly throughout the content, with a direct link for users to purchase via the Checkers Sixty60 app.

The results? A 116% increase in Gen Z customers and an 18.5% rise in value sales per basket.