Tanya Ragan to speak at GlobeSt. Women of Influence

Tanya Ragan, president of Wildcat Management, is honoured to announce that she will be joining the prestigious GlobeSt.

Source: Supplied. Tanya Ragan, president of Wildcat Management.

The Women of Influence Conference and Awards addresses the critical role of women in today’s commercial real estate industry.

Influential CRE leaders will discuss what it means to be a woman in business today, and how women CRE leaders can uplift and support each other on their journey. This premier conference puts owners, investors, developers, lenders, brokers and service providers in contact with the leading female executives in commercial real estate.

The 2025 speaking faculty will kick off the year at the fifth annual GlobeSt. Women of Influence Conference and Awards programme, taking place from Monday, 22 July to Tuesday, 23 July 2024, at the Everline Spa & Resort in Lake Tahoe.

Since 1983, GlobeSt has recognised a growing number of women professionals in the commercial real estate field for their remarkable achievements. These women have personally impacted the market and driven the industry to new heights.

Ragan’s participation in the GlobeSt. Women of Influence event underscores her commitment to fostering inclusive leadership, diversity and empowering under-represented voices in the industry. Ragan and her company Wildcat Management are a 3x winner of the prestigious Women of Influence award (2019, 2023). This includes the Diversity award honouring Wildcat Management’s advocacy for representation in the CRE industry.

"I am honoured to join this incredible group of influential leaders as part of the Globe St. 2024 Women of Influence Conference, an event that recognises the pivotal contributions of women in the commercial real estate industry.

"I look forward to sharing insights on fostering a more inclusive and diverse environment, and to engaging with fellow industry leaders to drive positive change. It is a privilege to be part of an event that champions women's empowerment and leadership. Together, we can continue to pave the way for future generations and empower more women to achieve their goals," Ragan said.

Ragan will participate in a panel discussion titled Inspiring Down & Managing Up: Invaluable Tools for Effective Communications & Career Growth on Tuesday, 23 July, 2024. This panel will explore key strategies for effective communication and career growth, offering invaluable insights for professionals at all levels.

Ragan will be joined by Jennifer Staciokas, president of Western Wealth Communities, and Karla Cavazos, executive vice president of development at Southern Land Company. Ragan's inclusion in this esteemed group reflects her impact and influence within the real estate sector.