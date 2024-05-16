Industries

    Municipal tariff hikes deliver a shocking financial blow to workers

    By Abigail Moyo
    3 Jul 2024
    3 Jul 2024
    The approved tariff hikes for metropolitan municipalities are a financial stretch for workers already financially bending backwards following Eskom’s 12.74% tariff increase earlier this year. Abigail Moyo, spokesperson of the trade union UASA, weighs in:
    Source: iStock.
    Source: iStock.

    The latest hike represents a shocking financial challenge for most workers. Electricity is a basic need that is fast becoming an unaffordable luxury, with only a handful possessing the financial ability to afford alternatives for their households and businesses.

    Housing and utility expenditures regularly appear as primary contributors to consumer price inflation (CPI). The wide gap between inflation and tariff increases is especially concerning as it results in less affordable electricity for the average worker during winter when heating and cooking are more costly.

    Industries and small businesses are also affected as the additional operational costs may result in further job shedding.

    Eskom and municipalities’ woes remain the centre of our economic challenges, and the continuous financial burden dumping on consumers must be addressed and stopped.

    While we wait for the new government to show its metal, we demand it starts by halting sucking the nation dry over basic needs.

    We trust that the energy utility and municipalities will be held accountable for their administration, expenditures, and service delivery to ensure that fellow citizens can squeeze out some value for their money despite the high costs.

    trade union, Eskom, UASA
    About Abigail Moyo

    Abigail Moyo is the spokesperson of the trade union UASA.

    Next
    Let's do Biz