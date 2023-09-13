Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BonitasInsight SurveyStoneMedihelpIcon OncologyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Healthcare News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    HASA welcomes GNU, commits to healthcare reforms

    2 Jul 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    The Hospital Association of South Africa (HASA) welcomes President Ramaphosa's announcement of the Government of National Unity Cabinet.
    Source:
    Source: Pixabay

    The immense task of building a country that works for all its people can now start. We are committed to achieving this objective by participating in necessary healthcare reforms, it said in a media statement.

    "We congratulate and welcome Aaron Motsoaledi for being appointed minister of health and look forward to working together with him and his deputy minister, Joe Phaahla.

    "We believe that there is great room to work collaboratively and for the public and private sectors to build a responsive and accessible quality healthcare system to serve all South Africans."

    Read more: Aaron Motsoaledi, Hasa, Hospital Association of South Africa, Joe Phaahla
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Image source: Gregory Alekhine –
    ZEP holders rights upheld by ConCourt, Motsoaledi's appeal dismissed
    19 Jun 2024
    Source:
    1 Mpox fatality, 4 in recovery
    13 Jun 2024
    Image source: destinacigdem –
    Cabinet approves Final White Paper On Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection
    18 Apr 2024
    Department of Home Affairs opens state-of-the-art branch at Cresta Shopping Centre
    Pareto LimitedDepartment of Home Affairs opens state-of-the-art branch at Cresta Shopping Centre
    15 Apr 2024
    Image source: mrdoomits –
    Home Affairs clarifies misunderstanding on work visas
    11 Apr 2024
    Source:
    The R500m KfW donation that spotlights Joe Phaahla
    29 Jan 2024
    Source:
    Health Department unveils plan to introduce new vaccines
    16 Oct 2023
    Source: Facebook/South African Government. The minister of health, Joe Phaahla,
    Minister denies cover-up in NW Health corruption allegations
    13 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz