HASA welcomes GNU, commits to healthcare reforms

The Hospital Association of South Africa (HASA) welcomes President Ramaphosa's announcement of the Government of National Unity Cabinet.

The immense task of building a country that works for all its people can now start. We are committed to achieving this objective by participating in necessary healthcare reforms, it said in a media statement.

"We congratulate and welcome Aaron Motsoaledi for being appointed minister of health and look forward to working together with him and his deputy minister, Joe Phaahla.

"We believe that there is great room to work collaboratively and for the public and private sectors to build a responsive and accessible quality healthcare system to serve all South Africans."