Healthcare Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Insight SurveyBonitasStoneCOHSASANorth-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Healthcare

    Sanofi-Novavax deal in jeopardy as FDA halts vaccine approval

    ​Dr Sara Brenner, the FDA's principal deputy commissioner, has paused the approval process for Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine by requesting additional data.
    3 Apr 2025
    3 Apr 2025
    Source: Novavax.
    Source: Novavax.

    This intervention coincides with the dismissal of Dr Peter Marks, FDA's top vaccine chief, by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the placement of Marks's deputy on administrative leave. The FDA had an 1 April 2025 deadline to license the Novavax vaccine for individuals aged 12 and up, but this decision has now been delayed.

    Novavax's vaccine, which differs from Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA products, currently holds only emergency use authorisation and relies on a public health law for liability protections.

    Full approval is crucial for Novavax to proceed with a $175m partnership deal with Sanofi, set to commence in the 2025-2026 virus season. The FDA has not publicly commented on the delay, as its press office has faced cuts.

    Read more: FDA, Sanofi
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Let's do Biz