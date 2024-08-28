Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2024: A call to action for South Africa's inclusive transformation

The annual Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference, held on 17 and 18 July at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, united key stakeholders from various sectors to discuss and strategise on the critical issues of economic growth, political stability, and social transformation in South Africa. The conference featured a series of compelling keynote addresses from distinguished leaders, setting a robust agenda for the future of empowerment and economic inclusion in the country.

Conference keynotes delivered by Mfundo Nkuhlu, COO atNedbank; Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former deputy president of South Africa and current chancellor of the University of Johannesburg; Jason Quinn, chief executive at Nedbank; Khensani Nobanda, group executive: Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank; Dr Mathews Phosa, a celebrated South African leader, businessman, and attorney.

Addressing economic growth and stability

Mfundo Nkuhlu, chief operating officer of Nedbank, opened the conference with a powerful address emphasising the critical intersection of political stability and economic growth for South Africa's future. "We have an economy that has battled to grow above 2%, probably a little kind in some quarters, we tend to be referred to as a 1% economy in some quarters," Nkuhlu remarked, highlighting the urgent need for economic growth to tackle development challenges. He underscored Nedbank's commitment to partnering with the government to create the necessary skills and infrastructure for economic progress.

Reflecting on democracy and unity

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former deputy president of South Africa and current chancellor of the University of Johannesburg, delivered an impactful keynote reflecting on South Africa's 30 years of democracy. She praised the nation's constitution, judiciary, and free press while also acknowledging significant challenges such as economic inequality and corruption. "We have done some promising and incredible things in South Africa, but we also messed up big time," she candidly stated. Mlambo-Ngcuka called for a renewed commitment to unity and collective effort across all sectors of society to address these issues.

Emphasising inclusive growth and transformation

Jason Quinn, chief executive of Nedbank, focused his keynote on the conference theme, 'Africa rising: Navigating the path of inclusive transformation'. He highlighted the importance of inclusive growth and the potential of Africa's youthful population and digital revolution. "Africa boasts one of the youngest populations globally, over 60% under the age of 30 and an average age of 19. By 2025, our population is predicted to exceed that of China," Quinn noted, emphasising the need for programmes that equip young people with essential skills for the modern economy.

Transformative leadership and community involvement

Khensani Nobanda, group executive: Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank, delivered a poignant address coinciding with Mandela Day, emphasising the urgent need for genuine transformation across Africa. "Transformation is not just a lofty ideal for us to debate at conferences and in boardrooms. It is an urgent necessity for millions and even billions of people," Nobanda asserted. She called for robust investment in education and grassroots involvement, advocating for a bottom-up approach to societal change.

Celebrating 30 years of democracy: A call for unity and integrity

Dr Mathews Phosa, a celebrated South African leader, businessman, and attorney, provided a powerful address, urging for renewed patriotism and moral integrity. "This spirit of optimism, we need it in this country. There's just too much negativity," Phosa stated, calling for leaders to rise above personal and political interests for the greater good. He invoked the legacy of Nelson Mandela, asserting, "The love of our country should be bigger than our egos."

Highlights from panel discussions

The conference also featured a series of insightful panel discussions that provided a platform for engaging on critical issues related to empowerment, equality, and economic transformation.

The opening panel discussion delved into 25 years of women’s empowerment, focusing on advancing women as catalysts for transformation and equality. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka joined the panel and highlighted the role of leadership in setting positive examples and addressing gender-based violence (GBV). Futhi Mtoba, co-founder of TEACH South Africa underscored the need for collaborative efforts and data-driven strategies, while Phumzile Langeni, independent non-executive director at Nedbank, stressed the importance of fair representation of women in leadership positions.

In a fireside chat 'Enhancing economic opportunities for the LGBTQI+ community across Africa', Neville Gabriel, CEO of The Other Foundation, Revel Harris, managing director of the Modern Community Foundation, and Thandiwe Vilakazi, chairperson of the Nedbank LGBTQI+ Forum discussed ways to overcome employment discrimination, foster LGBTQI+ entrepreneurship, and create inclusive economic environments. The panellists emphasised the importance of representation and economic inclusion.

Ray Naicker, group CIO at Nedbank, highlighted the democratising effect of cloud computing and affordable devices for SMMEs, stressing the ethical considerations surrounding AI. He discussed the rapid advancements in technology and their potential to unlock significant value for small, medium, and micro enterprises, particularly black-owned businesses.

The Sanlam-sponsored panel, moderated by Ray-Ann Sedres, chief transformation officer at Sanlam, emphasised the importance of innovative partnerships and funding mechanisms to empower SMMEs. Panellists shared successful initiatives and called for collective action to support small businesses.

Zain Patel, MD at Merchants, advocated for youth-led sustainability initiatives and skills development. He highlighted Merchants' initiatives to support youth employment and announced plans to expand their Township Hub strategy across South Africa.

Acknowledging our partners and sponsors

"We are deeply grateful to our partners and sponsors for their unwavering support. Their involvement is crucial in making this conference a success and in driving the transformation agenda forward,” added Ralf Fletcher.

