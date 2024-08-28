Reuters safety adviser killed and 3 journalists injured in Ukraine attack

The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned the killing of Reuters safety adviser Ryan Evans and the injury of three journalists in an attack in Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine.

Reports indicate that a missile struck a hotel in an Ukraine-controlled area near the front line late on 24 August. Two Reuters journalists, whose identities have not been disclosed, were injured and subsequently hospitalised. Reuters has stated that it is urgently seeking more information about the attack.

Polish journalist Monika Andruszewska was also injured during the incident while driving near the hotel. According to Polish and Ukrainian media, she shared on Facebook that the missile exploded close to her vehicle, causing injuries primarily to her arm. She posted images showing her bloodied arm, cuts on her face, and her car's shattered glass.

Reuters confirmed that three other members of their team who were inside the hotel at the time of the strike were unharmed.

Ukrainian authorities have attributed the attack to a Russian missile strike. However, the Russian defense ministry has not responded to CPJ’s request for comment.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, at least 17 journalists and media workers have lost their lives.