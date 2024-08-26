WomensMonth: Manuela Dias de Deus on elevating South African creators

Manuela Dias de Deus, founder of One-Eyed Jack agency, is the visionary behind the DStv Content Creator Awards. Born out of the pandemic, she created this platform to spotlight digital creators and reshape the content landscape.

In just three years, Dias de Deus has turned the awards into a powerhouse, connecting creators, brands, and agencies, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the industry. Her journey is about breaking norms, building community, and making a lasting impact on South Africa’s digital scene.

Manuela Dias de Deus is the founder of the DStv Content Creator Awards. Source: Supplied.

What inspired you to create the DStv Content Creator Awards, and how have you seen it evolve over the past three years?

During lockdown, like many others, I found that content creators became a lifeline to get through the challenging times. Whether it was entertainment, education, POV’s or inspiration, they brought a bit of laughter to what was a very dark time for us all.

That’s when the idea hit to create a platform to celebrate them, and to highlight the incredible work that they’re doing. But the awards aren’t just about the black-tie celebration in October, they’re so much more than that. They’ve evolved into an ecosystem of creators, brands and agencies, all working towards to common goal of helping emerging talent to find their niche and monetise their content, and to help established creators attract local and global work.

We host workshops, we feed into incubator programmes and mentorships, and it's incredibly rewarding to see how many jobs have been created through the awards, and how the community has embraced this platform as their own.

In what ways do you think events like the DStv Content Creator Awards contribute to the growth of the South African entertainment and digital content industries?

Events like these are crucial, as they provide a platform for creators to be discovered, leading to incredible opportunities. Last year’s Emerging Content Creator Award winner is now a full-time creator at MultiChoice.

One of last year’s workshop attendees has joined the 947 Amp Squad, Zee Fitness became the face of the Stella McCartney campaign, and Tums the Narrator, along with many other winners and nominees, has been featured in DStv’s campaigns. The growth is extraordinary. Our roll-out events also play a significant role in facilitating networking and collaboration, which are essential for growth. By spotlighting the exceptional talent in our country and across the continent, we help open doors for creators to expand their reach and impact, both locally and internationally.

As a woman leading a successful marketing and activations agency, what challenges have you faced, and how have you overcome them?

I’m not sure if my challenges stem from being a woman in business, as I suspect that most entrepreneurs face similar hurdles, but I’ve felt imposter syndrome in the past, and in the early days I questioned our ability to compete with the 'big players.’ I’ve tackled these challenges by investing in continuous learning and engaging with peer groups like Entrepreneurs’ Organisation, where sharing experiences with others has bolstered my confidence.

Over time, I realised that competition isn’t the only path, collaboration can be far more powerful. We’ve evolved into a partner agency for many of the very companies we once saw as competitors. Interestingly, these collaborations are often with female-led agencies, and together, we’re fostering a spirit of collaboration, opening doors, creating opportunities, and supporting each other’s businesses

With your involvement in major events like The Savanna Comics’ Choice Awards and Rocking the Daisies, what has been your proudest moment in your career so far?

I’m incredibly fortunate to have built a career that I absolutely love, and when I reflect on it, there are several moments that I’m proud of. One that truly stands out though, is the creation of the DStv Content Creator Awards.

Seeing how many campaigns our winners have secured from brands, reading heartfelt notes of appreciation from creators contracted by those brands, and knowing the value and happiness this initiative has brought to so many lives is truly heartwarming. Creating something that brings hope and positively impacts the livelihoods of South Africans is my proudest achievement.

What does Women's Month mean to you, and how do you celebrate the achievements of women in your industry?

Women's Month is a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of women, offering a meaningful opportunity to reflect on the successes of our peers, the women in our families, and those within our networks. I’ve honoured the women in our industry by hosting a Women’s Month event and by attending others hosted by similar organisations, reinforcing our commitment to uplifting one another. It’s a reminder that we are here to support each other and to ensure the next generation of women has an even stronger foundation to build upon.

What do you believe makes the DStv Content Creator Awards unique, and how do you ensure that it continues to stay relevant and impactful?

This platform is truly unique as it’s been shaped by the creators themselves, they are involved at every level. Creators produce our content, manage our social media, write scripts, produce, write or direct parts of the shows. They pitch their ideas to us and we bring them to life, fostering a strong sense of ownership within the creator community.

We adapt the categories and criteria based on community feedback, ensuring we reflect the latest industry trends. Ultimately, this event is about more than just recognising excellence; it’s about creating opportunity, driving growth and innovation and highlighting those who are pushing boundaries and shaping our digital landscape.

How do you balance creativity and business strategy when planning major events and activations?

It’s tough. To be creative you need time to think, while executing events is all consuming. Finding time for business planning is one of my biggest challenges but luckily, creativity isn’t, as I believe in fostering a creative environment where ideas can flow freely, and our team is full of them. I approach every project with a strategic mindset, ensuring that each creative decision contributes to the bigger picture. The key is to remain flexible, adapt when necessary, and keep the goal at the centre of everything.

What advice would you give to young women aspiring to follow in your footsteps?

My advice would be to embrace challenges as opportunities for growth, as the saying says, ‘growth happens on the other side of discomfort’. Take risks, make your voice heard, surround yourself with a network of supportive people who believe in your vision, and never underestimate the power of collaboration. Also, lean into your unique qualities as a woman in business, own your power and become the badass you were born to be.