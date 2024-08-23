Pick n Pay asap! hosts live grocery shopping show, trends on X

Pick n Pay asap! hosted its first live shopping show, transforming how South Africans shop online for everyday essentials like toilet paper, IQF chicken, cheese, and nappies.

Images supplied

Hosted by some of South Africa’s favourite influencers, the live grocery shopping show event was streamed on pnp.co.za, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok on 22 August at 7:30 pm and enabled viewers to shop showcased products - from quality cleaning supplies to budget-friendly meal options - throughout the broadcast.

The event quickly gained traction, trending on X and resulting in an impressive overnight orders surge of more than 200%. Viewers were highly engaged, with an average watch time of 10 minutes per 15-minute segment and an overall engagement rate exceeding 40%, underscoring the appeal of this dynamic new shopping format.

This innovation reflects the evolving landscape of online shopping, where customers increasingly turn to social media for inspiration, advice, and recommendations, much like the viral #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt trend that has sparked countless spontaneous purchases.

The debut event featured seven dynamic 15-minute segments hosted by comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli, along with popular content creators.

Image supplied

Highlights included The Funny Chef elevating ready meals into gourmet dishes in the “Make it Fresh” segment, Mbali Nhlapo sharing cleaning hacks in “Spotless Space,” and TT MBHA offering parenting tips in “Unreal On-The-Go Parents.” Other segments spotlighted braai tips with Dine with Neo and liquor insights from Chef Ollie Swart.

“This is our fresh approach to online grocery shopping, tailored to today’s customers who want to shop conveniently from home while being entertained and informed. We’re proud to be the first supermarket in South Africa to pioneer this live grocery shopping experience for customers,” says Vincent Viviers, co-head: Omnichannel at Pick n Pay.

Image supplied

Unlike the scripted infomercials of the 2000s, the segments were unscripted, delivering authentic and relatable content that leveraged real-time interaction. This approach marks a significant milestone in South African e-commerce, combining live interaction and community engagement with the practicality of on-demand shopping.

This move aligns with Pick n Pay’s commitment to strengthening its omnichannel offering.

View the segments of the Pick n Pay asap! live grocery shopping show here